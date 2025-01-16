Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for January 17-23

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

On the personal front, make decisions from your heart and stand up for your love and the people who trust you. On the professional front, decisions made in the past will bear fruit, and your ambitious plans will work out as expected. Creativity will be rewarded in the most abundant and luxurious ways. Lucky colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Life is wonderful for those who thrive through the power of positive thinking and hard work. An inspiration to many, you will set the goals higher for others to follow. Splurging in beautiful things of life is a gift you have rightfully earned. On a personal note, it’s ok to compromise and not overanalyse at times. Lucky colours: Mauve, yellow

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This is your lucky week. New resources of money, time, and support will come to you in the most miraculous ways. A change in job or a promotion is on the cards. On the work front, you have invested very wisely; now have patience and wait for the harvest. Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavour. It is important to maintain your communication skills. Lucky colours: Magenta, dark green, rust orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

A situation in your life has ended, and now you are finally free. New opportunities for happiness will now follow. Put the past behind you. Follow your passion. You are in a happy space now, ready to face any challenge. Opportunities for excitement and adventure await. The universe will send helpful people into your life, making it memorable. Lucky colours: Maroon, ruby red, orange

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

This is your lucky week. New resources of money, time, or support are coming to you in the most miraculous ways. A change in a job or a promotion is nothing short of a divine intervention. On the work front, this is also the time to face your fears. Listen to your intuitions for accurate guidance. Improve your plans. Lucky colours: Sky blue, beige, and green

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Embrace your inner child and live your childhood with siblings, cousins, or old friends. On the work front, you’ve done a wonderful job, and now it’s time for you to move towards bigger roles. Awards, rewards, and promotions are on the cards. Determination and selfcontrol will lead you to career advancement. Lucky colours: White, gold, black

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

A great week, following your heart with the love and support of family and home, you will make some great decisions. Make choices from your heart and stand beside those you love. Professionally, choose logic over emotions and move quickly. Lucky colours: Off-white, teal green

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Your plans will proceed as expected. Do not allow minor bumps to hinder your progress. Keep your communication skills crisp. Seeking spiritual guidance will benefit you. Prosperity will arise from wise planning. Optimistic plans will turn out as expected. International or domestic travelling is foreseen. Lucky colours: Beige, smoky grey, deep blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Release the past and move on in life. Everything in life happens for a reason. Do not compare the present with the past or your present partner with your ex. The wheel of fortune will favour you now, so embrace the new beginnings. Lucky colours: Brown, lavender, pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Materialistic needs are fulfilled in the most magical ways. An act of kindness will amplify your blessings and resources. Do not try shortcuts or illegal ways to earn or save money. Follow the spiritual journey and embrace the pathway. Pause for reflection before reaction. Lucky colours: White, off-white, red, silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Follow your passion and be prepared for any challenges. Your wisdom and ability to attract helpful people will contribute to your professional endeavours. Release the past and start afresh. Your worry regarding the future is based on a lack of self-confidence. Lucky colours: Sandy brown, dark pink, light green

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

You can resolve a challenge that is concerning you. However, you must refrain from being included in others’ drama. This can lead to tension and pent-up anger. Take action and be clear in your communication with others. A situation will end, and you will be free from all the toxicity of the past. Lucky colours: Bronze, brown, white, turquoise