10 new beauty launches you cannot miss

Your new BFF

Fashion Colour introduces its new BFF Lip Balm collection, designed to keep lips soft, smooth, and hydrated for 24 hours. This lightweight balm moisturises and protects against dryness, cracking, and harsh elements. With a gentle, soothing formula, it’s perfect for all skin types and daily use. Available in four delicious flavours—Toast Rose, Brown Sugar, Berry, and Peach Burst.

Price on request. Available online.