10 new beauty launches you cannot miss

Explore fresh arrivals in beauty and cosmetics, offering premium ingredients, exquisite textures, and innovative formulas to enhance your glow
Discover the latest in beauty and makeup with exclusive new launches that promise luxury and innovation. From high-performance skincare to stunning cosmetic collections, these products elevate your beauty routine with cutting-edge formulations, luxurious textures, and bold, radiant finishes.

Soulflower Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum
Soulflower Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum

We 'hair' you

Soulflower’s Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum (Tetragain™) is a ground-breaking solution for hair loss, regrowth, and premature greying. This lightweight, non-oily serum blends rice water extract, chia seed extract, and rosemary oil, addressing holistic hair care needs, including postpartum hair loss. Free from harmful chemicals, it’s safe for daily use, embodying Soulflower’s commitment to clean, conscious beauty.

Price on request. Available online.

Fashion Colour BFF Lip Balm collection
Fashion Colour BFF Lip Balm collection

Your new BFF

Fashion Colour introduces its new BFF Lip Balm collection, designed to keep lips soft, smooth, and hydrated for 24 hours. This lightweight balm moisturises and protects against dryness, cracking, and harsh elements. With a gentle, soothing formula, it’s perfect for all skin types and daily use. Available in four delicious flavours—Toast Rose, Brown Sugar, Berry, and Peach Burst.

Price on request. Available online.

The Body Shop Black Grape Body Mist
The Body Shop Black Grape Body Mist

Mist with a twist

The Body Shop Black Grape Body Mist offers a tempting blend of juicy black grapes, tangy plum, and fresh freesia for an energising, fruity scent. With a touch of creamy vanilla, it adds a warm, soothing twist, instantly refreshing your senses wherever you are. Perfect for a quick pick-me-up, anytime and anywhere.

Price: INR 795. Available online.

POND’S Youthful Miracle Hexyl Retinol Complex Renew and Repair Eye Cream
POND’S Youthful Miracle Hexyl Retinol Complex Renew and Repair Eye Cream

Firm & fresh

POND’S Youthful Miracle Hexyl Retinol Complex Renew and Repair Eye Cream is designed for the delicate under-eye area, targeting puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. Powered by Hexyl Retinol, it firms and refreshes tired eyes, delivering visible rejuvenation for a more awake, youthful look.

Price: INR 999. Available online.

Swiss Beauty Select Game Changer Serum Foundation
Swiss Beauty Select Game Changer Serum Foundation

Flawless finish 

Swiss Beauty Select Game Changer Serum Foundation offers a flawless, second-skin finish with lightweight, breathable coverage. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Glycerin, it nourishes the skin while delivering a radiant glow. Available in four shades, this paraben-free, cruelty-free formula combines makeup and skincare, making it a must-have essential for a perfect complexion.

Price: INR 650. Available online.

SUGAR Cloud Nine Niacinamide Glow Blush
SUGAR Cloud Nine Niacinamide Glow Blush

Can’t stop blushing 

SUGAR Cloud Nine Niacinamide Glow Blush enhances your cheeks with a serum-like texture infused with niacinamide, botanical oils, and amla extracts to nourish and brighten your skin. Available in vibrant shades, this buildable liquid blush provides a dewy, radiant flush that complements all Indian skin tones.

Price: INR 599. Available online.

The Face Shop Alltimate Panthenol 2% Exfoliating Gel
The Face Shop Alltimate Panthenol 2% Exfoliating Gel

Gently down your skin

The Face Shop Alltimate Panthenol 2% Exfoliating Gel reveals smoother, brighter skin with a blend of AHA, BHA, LHA, and PHA exfoliants. This gentle gel removes dead skin cells while hydrating and soothing sensitive skin. Dermatologically tested and free from harmful ingredients, it’s perfect for achieving glowing, rejuvenated skin.

Price: INR 1,100. Available online.

anthi Anti-Thinning Hair Oil
anthi Anti-Thinning Hair Oil

Plant’s magic

anthi's Anti-Thinning Hair Oil is a lightweight, non-sticky solution designed for thinning hair. Infused with 25 powerful plant extracts, essential oils, and natural ingredients, it helps reduce signs of hair thinning. This herbal blend is free from mineral oils and uses potent plant actives to promote thicker, denser, and fuller hair.

Price: INR 649. Available online.

Kama Ayurveda Shea Lotus Body Butter
Kama Ayurveda Shea Lotus Body Butter
Kama Ayurveda Almond Kokum Body Butter
Kama Ayurveda Almond Kokum Body Butter

Buttery glow

Kama Ayurveda offers two essential winter skincare products: Shea Lotus Body Butter and Almond Kokum Body Butter. Enriched with 100% organic cold-pressed Sweet Almond and Coconut Oils, these butters are packed with Vitamins A, E, and minerals to combat dryness. Infused with Shea, Cocoa, and Kokum Butters, they restore skin elasticity, protect against damage, and enhance skin’s natural glow.

Price: INR 2,295 each. Available online.

Rivona Naturals HA Aqua Moisturizing Cream
Rivona Naturals HA Aqua Moisturizing Cream

Moisture lock-in

Rivona Naturals' HA Aqua Moisturizing Cream is packed with hyaluronic acid, cucumber extract, and shea butter. It deeply hydrates and combats dryness, keeping skin soft and smooth in cold weather. Its lightweight, nourishing formula forms a protective barrier to lock in moisture, maintaining a healthy, radiant glow throughout the season.

Price: INR 499. Available online.

