Seasonal secrets are here: Discover these new launches

We bring you innovative skincare solutions to target various concerns. Incorporating a good skincare regimen year-round ensures healthy, glowing skin. Consistent use of nourishing products helps address seasonal changes, protecting skin from dryness, sun damage, and environmental stressors, promoting overall radiance.
Silky soft
Brazil Protein Bio Lamination is a one-step hair fiber restructuring treatment that works from the inside out. Infused with babassu oil extract and coconut oil, this plant-based formula is perfect for tough hair types. Free from formaldehyde, it deeply moisturises with omega-3 and omega-6, leaving hair silky, shiny, and frizz-free. Ideal for henna-coated, virgin, and thick hair.
Price: INR 30,000. Available online.
Moisture & more
FCL HA4 Plus Serum combines four types of hyaluronic acid with varying molecular weights to deeply hydrate and plump the skin. This multi-layered formula enhances the skin’s natural hyaluronic acid levels, offering intense moisture at various depths. It provides long-lasting hydration and a smooth, plump appearance.
Price: INR 2,100. Available online.
Shine on
Floractive Profissional Organic Nano Gel Shampoo offers a balanced formula that cleanses hair while maintaining smoothness and hydration. Enriched with Hydrolyzed Keratin, Amino Acids, Ozone Protein, and Rosehip Oil, it enhances shine, elasticity, and vitality, leaving hair healthy and vibrant.
Price: INR 1,400. Available online.
Radiant & refreshed
Stay hydrated and glowing all winter with the Laneige Hydrate & Restore Combo. It features the Water Sleeping Mask, which provides deep hydration overnight, and the Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry for nourished lips. Suitable for all skin types, these products work together to leave your skin soft, refreshed, and radiant.
Price: INR 1,450. Available online.
Be fierce
Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Waterproof Mascara delivers intense volume and length with its double-sided brush. Its lash tint technology darkens lashes in just 7 days. The smudge-proof, flake-proof formula gives bold, glossy lashes that last up to 24 hours, ensuring dramatic, clump-free, fanned-out eyes day and night.
Price: INR 1,095. Available online.
Lip game
Winter winds can leave your lips dry and uncomfortable, but Etude House's Ginger Sugar Melting Balm helps restore smoothness and hydration. Infused with ginger extract, it exfoliates and locks in moisture, leaving your lips soft. The balm’s blend of oils prevents dryness, while its non-sticky, lightweight formula provides comfort.
Price: INR 890. Available online.
All in a pencil!
Kiko Milano Eyebrow Sculpt Automatic Pencil is essential for defined brows. Its chisel tip creates fine, soft, or bold lines, while the retractable design ensures easy application with natural colour. The attached brush allows for precise shaping. Ophthalmologically tested and fragrance-free, this pencil delivers safe, flawless results.
Price: INR 850. Available online.
Bold shades
Fashion Colour’s latest eyeshadow palette lets makeup enthusiasts unleash their creativity with bold, pigmented shades perfect for any occasion, from subtle daily looks to dramatic evening styles. Featuring matte, shimmer, and satin finishes, it offers easy blending, intense colour payoff, and long-lasting wear.
Price: INR 649 onwards. Available online.
Castor power
Ericare presents the Organic Castor Oil Kit, a complete skincare solution targeting dryness, aging, and uneven skin tone. This set offers cleansing, toning, moisturising, and brightening. Their Organic Castor Oil for Hair nourishes and strengthens hair, reducing breakage and promoting growth. The Organic Hair Care Kit provides added hydration. Ericare’s Eyelashes and Eyebrows Growth Oil enhances lash and brow fullness and length naturally.
Price: INR 499 onwards. Available online.
Smooth finish
Brillare’s newly launched Zinc Compact Powder SPF 50 is the perfect blend of skincare and style for 2025. Offered in Ivory, Beige, and Bronze, this compact provides exceptional sun protection while delivering a smooth matte finish, making it an essential and convenient beauty product for any occasion.
Price: INR 895. Available online.