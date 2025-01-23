Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for January 24 - 30

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

Take great pride in your excellent work. Practice makes a person perfect. Consider getting additional education or training. Keep your eyes on the big picture; leave the details to others. Experience will lead to success. Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and claim your personal power. Hard work will lead you to success. Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Follow your passion; you are ready to face any challenge. Opportunities for excitement and adventure will follow. Thrive through the power of positive thinking. You will have an inspiring success, acknowledged by all. Professional and financial success guaranteed, provided you use your resources wisely. Lucky colours: Yellow, sandy brown

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This is your lucky week. New resources of money, time, and support will come to you in the most miraculous ways. A change in job or a promotion is on the cards. On the work front, you have invested very wisely; now have patience and wait for the harvest. Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavour. It is important to maintain your communication skills. Lucky colours: Magenta, dark green, rust orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Monitor your health and detox your body, mind and soul. It’s time to make some decisions; be clear about what you want. Choose to be a team player; working alone is not advisable. Review all details before taking action. Release the past; you will grow from this situation. Time heals all wounds. Lucky colour: Royal blue

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

Consider getting additional education or training. Upgrading your resume will benefit you in the long run. A dream of yours will come true. Believe in yourself. This will be the beginning of the end of a difficult situation. Focus on resolving your issues and let others handle theirs. Don’t interfere in others’ issues. Lucky colours: Magenta, bronze

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Stability and efficiency are guaranteed as you are finally taking charge of situations. Ambitious plans will work out as planned. Success will come only through objective compromise, self-control and patience. Spiritual growth and connection with the divine will bring you peace of mind and stability in your thoughts. Lucky colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Release the past; there is a more enriching future coming. Let it go, forever. Your ideas are wonderful; don’t allow bumps in the road to hinder your progress. Clear up your communication problems with others. Do what you love, this is a great time of personal growth in your career. Work with others in a cooperative manner. Lucky colours: Off-white, blue

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Congratulations! You’ve done good in life. It’s time to move on to the next project. Take the leap of faith and believe in yourself. Do what gives you joy. Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the details to others. Experience will lead to success. Your genuine concern for others makes you stand out and place you in high regards. Lucky colours: Leafy green, bright pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and claim your personal power. Release the past and embrace the future. Speak clearly and clear up your communication problems with others. New ideas are mushrooming; live in the moment and don’t dwell on the past. Have faith in the universe and it will guide you to the right path. Lucky colour: Navy blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Life is wonderful; thrive through the power of positive thinking. With determination and self-control, move ahead and manifest career advancement. Act upon your plans, and your creativity will be rewarded with abundance. Your dreams are going to be fulfilled soon. You have what it takes to be successful. Lucky colours: White, black, gold

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Follow your heart. Your love of home and family with your blessed psychic abilities will keep you in high spirits. Make a wish, and it will come true. Dream big, work hard, and pray. Leave the process to the almighty. Monitor your health and seek relief from stress. Creativity will be rewarded in the most abundant and luxurious ways. Lucky colour: Olive green

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Your plans will work out as expected. Professional and financial success is guaranteed. Use your resources wisely. Follow your passion and create memories of a lifetime. An exciting new challenge is coming soon. Review contracts and documents thoroughly before signing. Lucky colours: Beige, white, off-white, navy blue