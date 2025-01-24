Five new and hot make-up launches every girl should check out

Looking to refresh your beauty stash? We’ve rounded up five sizzling new make-up launches that every it girl needs to know about. From bold lip colours to game-changing complexion products, these must-haves are set to elevate your glam game and keep you ahead of the beauty curve.
This brand-new Volumizing Peptide Mascara in black by Nykaa instantly lifts and volumises lashes, making your eyes look 3X bigger just like a Disney princess. With its volumising peptide formula, this mascara promises no clumping or heaviness but only lush, fluttery lashes with every application. ₹799. Available online.
Love Child by Masaba Gupta introduces a chic collection of six Bare Browns Ultra Matte Lipsticks centred around a major Indie brown vibe with versatile shades — like Melting Mocha, Sepia Spice and Mummylicious. Infused with avocado oil, Vitamin E and D, the new releases are lightweight, smudge-proof and intense colour payoff. ₹1,200. Available online.
Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty launches Velvet Crème MultiUse Blush, which has been expertly crafted to adapt to your skin tone. Boasting shades such as Awaken, Deepen, Soften and Tender — all enriched with green tea extract. This product delivers a creamy formula that blends effortlessly and sets into a lightweight powder finish. ₹1,199. Available online.
Available in 14 different shades, the recently revealed Mac Studio Radiance Serum Powered Foundation is not only waterproof but developed with super ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Olive Oil, Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil. It stays put for up to eight hours while the hydrating serum keeps skin nourished. ₹3,950. Available online.
Shankara steps into the beauty arena with the launch of its debut product, the Illuminate Kohl Kajal. Rooted in Ayurvedic tradition, this luxurious kohl kajal is crafted with a nourishing blend of pure cow ghee, organic almond oil, castor oil, rose and shea butter. Its creamy formula glides effortlessly, delivering rich pigmentation and a velvety matte black finish that’s perfect for bold, defined eyes. ₹650. Available online.