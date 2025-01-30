Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for January 31 - February 6

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

Welcome the new beginnings. Starting a new life with a compassionate review of the past is the best way forward. Manifest the life you desire and stay loyal to the ones who love you dearly. The power of love is the ultimate source of abundance. The universe is working in your favour, just stay positive and keep a watch on the signs in front of you. Lucky colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

There is something better waiting for you at the other end of the bridge. Take the leap of faith and embark on the spiritual journey of the soul. Materialistic needs will be fulfilled in the most magical ways. An act of kindness, with a grateful heart, will amplify the blessings. Free yourself from the clutches of the past. Move on with confidence. Lucky colour: Fuchsia pink

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Act upon your plans. Your creativity will be rewarded in the most abundant and luxurious ways. You can achieve anything right now; go after what you want. You have the ability to attract helpful people. A challenge will arise that you shall be able to resolve, provided you stay calm and avoid interfering in others’ drama. Let go off the past and relax. Lucky colours: Rust, orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

It’s time for celebrations. Abundant rewards for your hard work will elevate your status. Those who have been struggling in a relationship will find peace. There will be new beginnings. Nurture yourself and those you love. Practical and wise advice will lead you to sign new contracts. Read documents carefully beforehand. Lucky colours: Grey, ink blue

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

A situation in your life will end, and you will be free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Put the past behind you. Start your new life with a forgiving and a compassionate review of the past. Find your life purpose and move on in the company of your loved ones. Those who are in love, take your relationship to the next level. Lucky colour: Teal green

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Your spiritual journey begins now; there is something better waiting for you on the other side of the bridge. Do what you know is right for you. Share your knowledge, wisdom, and abundance with the world. Monitor your expenses. See that you do not overspend your money on tangibles. Break free of procrastination and embrace opportunities. Lucky colours: Red, black

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Your materialistic needs will be fulfilled in the most unexpected ways. An act of kindness will amplify your blessings, giving or receiving with a grateful heart. On the work front, there is stability and efficiency. As long as you are taking charge of a situation, your ambitious plans will work out. It is time to take the next step and move on to greater heights in. Lucky colours: Beige, off-white, lavender

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

It is time to cut your cords from a situation that does not serve you anymore. Release your attachment to the outcome and consider taking a more uplifting approach. Bold and ambitious choices will help you make great progress in life, both personal and professional. It is important to be in the company of people who share your vision. Success will come only through compromise. Lucky colours: Peacock blue, turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Happy announcements regarding your relationship status will be a reason enough to celebrate. On the work front, take pride in all the hard work that you have put in the past. Consider getting additional education or training. It is safe to trust the people who are offering you their unconditional love and support. You have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Lucky colours: Pink, sea green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Success in life will come only through objective compromise, self-control, and patience. You must be prepared to welcome and accept the changes that are going to come in life. If you are struggling to make choices in your personal life, choose your partner wisely. Share a relationship only with those who share your similar vision. Lucky colours: Dark brown, deep blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Enhance your knowledge and skills by upgrading them; consider getting additional education or training. Your plans will work out well. Professional and financial success is guaranteed. Use your resources wisely. A situation will call for honest and open communication. Consider getting an alternative approach in life. Lucky colours: Yellow, sandy brown

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Your plans will work out as expected. Professional and financial success is guaranteed. Use your resources wisely. Follow your passion and create memories of a lifetime. An exciting new challenge is coming soon. Review contracts and documents thoroughly before signing. Lucky colours: Beige, white, off-white, navy blue