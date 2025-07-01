Cryotherapy: the cold trend that’s heating up the wellness world

It may sound extreme, but stepping into a chamber chilled to -140°C is quickly becoming the go-to self-care ritual. Whether you’re a fitness junkie, a beauty lover, or just someone looking to feel better—cryotherapy might be the chill pill your body actually needs.

So what’s the big freeze all about?

Cryotherapy, or ‘cold therapy’, involves exposing your body to extremely low temperatures for short periods—usually two to four minutes. While it started as a treatment for arthritis and inflammation, it’s now a popular wellness tool used by athletes, celebrities, and wellness seekers alike.

There are two main types: whole-body cryotherapy, where you enter a chamber cooled with liquid nitrogen or refrigerated air; and localized cryotherapy, which targets specific areas like sore knees or your lower back.