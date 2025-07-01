Cryotherapy: the cold trend that’s heating up the wellness world

It may sound extreme, but stepping into a chamber chilled to -140°C is quickly becoming the go-to self-care ritual. Whether you’re a fitness junkie, a beauty lover, or just someone looking to feel better—cryotherapy might be the chill pill your body actually needs.
Cryotherapy, or ‘cold therapy’, involves exposing your body to extremely low temperatures for short periods—usually two to four minutes. While it started as a treatment for arthritis and inflammation, it’s now a popular wellness tool used by athletes, celebrities, and wellness seekers alike.
There are two main types: whole-body cryotherapy, where you enter a chamber cooled with liquid nitrogen or refrigerated air; and localized cryotherapy, which targets specific areas like sore knees or your lower back.
For starters, it’s amazing for pain and inflammation. Cold exposure constricts blood vessels and numbs nerve endings, reducing swelling and speeding up muscle recovery. It’s no surprise athletes swear by it after a tough game or workout.
Cryotherapy also gets credit for boosting your mood and mental clarity. The shock of the cold triggers a flood of endorphins, leaving many feeling euphoric and recharged after a session.
Beauty enthusiasts love it for its skin benefits—from tighter pores and reduced puffiness to potentially increasing collagen production. Some even say it gives their skin that elusive “glow.”
There’s also evidence it may help increase metabolism, as your body burns energy to warm itself during and after the session.
Of course, cryotherapy isn’t for everyone. If you have heart issues or cold sensitivity, it’s best to consult a doctor first.
Those few freezing minutes feel like a reset button. It’s a little uncomfortable, yes—but in the best way possible.