Cushion foundation: Is the Korean compact better for you?

If you’ve ever envied the impossibly dewy skin of Korean stars or browsed K-beauty tutorials, you’ve probably encountered cushion foundations. These sleek compacts are mainstays in Korean beauty regimens, but are they really better than your standard, runny liquid foundation? The answer comes down to what you’re seeking from your base makeup.

We broke down the compact differences into four main categories: ease of use, skincare benefits, finish and portability

Ease of use

Cushion foundations’ best attribute is just how easy they are. The compact comes with a built-in mirror and sponge applicator for easy on-the-go application, and the cushion format enables to twist up for the perfect amount of product for a mess-free application. The air puff evenly distributes product, so you can dab and blend without needing a brush or beauty blender. It’s a dream for beginners or those rushing through a morning routine.

In contrast, liquid foundation typically requires more tools, be it brushes, sponges, or even fingers, and often demands more time to blend seamlessly. While many prefer the precision liquid formulas offer, they’re not exactly grab-and-go. It's also not the best for hot and humid weather.

Skincare benefits

In terms of skincare benefits, Korean cushions are amazing. Many cushion foundations are spiked with skin care ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide or even snail mucin. A lot of them also include SPF, so you get sun protection as well as coverage.

Even with a few liquid foundations that also incorporate skin care in them nowadays, it pales in comparison to the all-in-one system catered by the cushion compacts. So if you want makeup that is actively beneficial to the skin throughout your day, the cushion might have an advantage.