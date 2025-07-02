Check out some basic skincare rituals you wouldn’t want to skip
Skincare isn’t just a routine, it’s a little act of self-care we often underestimate. Think about it: your skin is the largest organ you’ve got, and it goes through a lot every single day, sun, sweat, pollution, makeup, stress, screen time, and sometimes, not enough water (guilty!). So, it totally deserves a little extra love.
Skincare routines that can help your natural glow!
And when your skin feels good, you feel good. There’s something about that fresh, clean-face feeling or that subtle glow that makes everything seem a bit better, right? It's not about vanity, it’s about taking a moment to care for yourself.
Whether it’s just cleansing properly, slathering on sunscreen, or adding a hydrating serum before bed, those small rituals matter. They protect, nourish, and reset your skin, and honestly, your mood too.
So yes, skincare might seem basic, but it’s kind of a big deal. Your skin works hard for you, it’s time you returned the favour.
1) Never skip cleansing even at night
All that grime, sweat, and makeup? It needs to go. A good cleanser clears your pores and lets your skin breathe. Bonus: it helps your other products work better too.
2) Apply sunscreen everyday
Rain or shine, indoor or outdoor, UV rays are always around. A broad-spectrum SPF protects your skin from sun damage, dullness, and premature ageing. Make it your daily ritual.
3) Keep your skin hydrated
No matter your skin type, moisturising is non-negotiable. Go for a lightweight gel or cream that suits your skin, and don’t forget to hydrate from the inside too, drink water.
4) Exfoliate in required amount
Dead skin cells build up and make your skin look dull. Use a gentle exfoliator once or twice a week to keep things smooth and glowing. But remember scrubbing too hard or too often can do more harm than good.
5) Change your pillowcase regularly
Your pillowcase collects oil, sweat, and bacteria while you sleep. Switching it out twice a week can help prevent breakouts and keep your skin fresher.