Head to this ‘junk journaling’ workshop this week in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is invited to embrace sustainable creativity this Sunday, July 6, as Deepa Rao hosts an engaging junk journaling workshop at Atta Galatta. Kicking off at 5.30 pm, this two-hour session promises to unlock the therapeutic and artistic potential of discarded materials.

Transform your scraps into treasures: Junk journaling workshop at Atta Galatta

Junk journaling, a wonderfully sustainable craft, redefines how we view ‘trash’. It champions the use of recycled materials and old scraps to construct deeply personal and unique journals. This workshop is ideal for everyone from seasoned journal keepers looking for a fresh approach to absolute beginners eager to start their journaling journey.

Participants will delve into the fundamentals of junk journaling, including techniques for crafting journals from old paper bags and transforming scraps into personalised art. A basic starter kit will be provided, ensuring attendees can dive straight into the creative fun.

Whether you’re looking to declutter, give new life to sentimental scraps or simply explore a new hobby, this workshop offers a fantastic opportunity to turn the drab into the fab. Don’t miss this chance to learn a new skill and unleash your inner artist at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.

INR 699 onwards. July 6, 5.30 pm. Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.