Cortisol cocktails are all over the internet, but do they actually work?

If you’ve scrolled through the wellness side of social media lately, chances are you’ve seen a frothy orange concoction touted as the cure for everything from burnout to brain fog. Enter the cortisol cocktail, which social media influencers claim can balance stress hormones, boost energy, and even “heal” your adrenal glands.
So, what’s in this supposed stress-elixir? Typically: orange juice (vitamin C), coconut water (potassium), sea salt (sodium), and sometimes a dash of cream of tartar (magnesium). Together, they form a tangy, hydrating drink that promises to recharge tired bodies and overworked minds. The idea? By “supporting” the adrenal glands—the tiny organs responsible for producing cortisol—this cocktail allegedly helps regulate stress levels and fix fatigue. Sounds magical. But here’s the twist: there’s no scientific backing for these claims.
Much of the hype stems from a term called “adrenal fatigue”—a loosely defined concept popularised in wellness circles, which suggests the adrenal glands get ‘overworked’ by chronic stress. However, mainstream medicine doesn’t recognise this as a real diagnosis. It’s not listed in any medical textbooks, nor is it officially acknowledged by major health bodies.
That said, the ingredients themselves are fairly harmless (and even beneficial) in moderation. They offer hydration, a dose of electrolytes, and a quick energy hit—especially if you’ve been skimping on proper meals or water. But calling it a hormone-balancing miracle drink? That’s a stretch. So while sipping on an adrenal cocktail may give you a momentary perk—especially on a hot day or post-workout—it’s not a shortcut to curing exhaustion or managing stress. If your fatigue feels off-the-charts, it might be time to trade internet advice for a proper chat with your doctor.
