Lip oils are the new glosses and we’re not complaining

Remember early 2000s lip glosses? The sticky mess, hair stuck to your face and a layer so thick it could qualify as armour? We wore it anyway because shiny lips were the moment. But now, gloss has evolved. Say hello to lip oils — hydrating, non-sticky and glossy enough to make your lips look like they’ve been kissed by light. And honestly? We’re obsessed.
Lip oils are like the elevated, modern cousin of gloss. They deliver that high-shine payoff you crave — but with the added bonus of skincare. Formulated with ingredients like jojoba oil, rose hip oil, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, they don’t just sit pretty on your lips. They nourish, repair and hydrate while making you look like you just stepped out of a beauty ad.
The best part? No stickiness. You can actually walk outside on a breezy day without your lips turning into a flytrap for your hair. Lip oils are super lightweight, making them perfect for everyday wear. Whether you’re going for a no-makeup look or layering it over your favourite lip tint, they give you that ‘your lips but better’ vibe, with extra dew.
Some come tinted (think soft pinks, peaches, berries) and other are completely clear. Either way, your lips get the glow-up and the TLC.
From Dior’s Lip Glow Oil (aka the viral queen of the category) to Rare Beauty’s soft Pinch Lip Oil, social media has declared lip oil season officially open. Even drugstore brands like Nykaa and e.l.f have entered the arena, offering gorgeous shine without the high price tag.
Lip oils are proof that you don’t have to suffer for beauty anymore. They’re glossy but good-for-you, shiny but smart and they make your lips feel fancy without trying too hard.
Lip oils are like gloss, but smarter, juicier and healthier. And definitely more fun. If you haven’t already made the switch, what are you even doing?