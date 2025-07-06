Lip oils are the new glosses and we’re not complaining

Some come tinted (think soft pinks, peaches, berries) and other are completely clear. Either way, your lips get the glow-up and the TLC.

From Dior’s Lip Glow Oil (aka the viral queen of the category) to Rare Beauty’s soft Pinch Lip Oil, social media has declared lip oil season officially open. Even drugstore brands like Nykaa and e.l.f have entered the arena, offering gorgeous shine without the high price tag.

Lip oils are proof that you don’t have to suffer for beauty anymore. They’re glossy but good-for-you, shiny but smart and they make your lips feel fancy without trying too hard.

Lip oils are like gloss, but smarter, juicier and healthier. And definitely more fun. If you haven’t already made the switch, what are you even doing?