Want to look taller in photos? Try these four easy tricks!

Not everyone’s a goliath and honestly, that’s part of the charm. But let’s admit it: some photos have that sneaky way of making even average-height folks look fun-sized (and not in a cute way). The good news? You don’t need extra inches or editing apps to add height to your photos.

How do you fake tall energy?

A few clever styling and posing tricks can make all the difference. Here are four easy ways to fake those extra inches!

Low angles are your secret weapon

When the photo is taken from slightly below eye level, it creates the illusion of longer legs and a taller frame. This is a go-to trick used by celebrities and fashion influencers and it works every time. Ask the photographer to tilt the camera upward ever so slightly or place your phone on a surface lower than your waistline when using a self-timer. Standing slightly further from the camera can also enhance the vertical proportions of the body.

Monochrome = magic

Wearing a single colour from head to toe creates one uninterrupted visual line and that line screams ‘tall’. Monochrome dressing doesn’t have to mean boring. Think a creamy beige co-ord, an all-black jumpsuit, or matching pastel separates. It’s chic, sleek and sneaky in the best way possible. Patterns and colour blocks can break up the body, but going tonal keeps things flowing smoothly from top to toe.

Pose like you mean it: one leg forward

The pose is a classic for a reason. Place one leg slightly ahead of the other, shift your weight to the back foot and let your body relax into the stance. It subtly lengthens the body and makes the posture look naturally elongated, no awkward stiffness, no ‘posing too hard’ energy. It’s relaxed, flattering and totally camera-approved.