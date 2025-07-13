Don’t touch the hair: The unspoken rules of curly hair etiquette

So, whether you’re a curl-adjacent or curl-clueless, here’s your crash course in curly etiquette 101:

Rule 1: Don’t. Touch. The. Hair.

We get it — curls are fascinating! They bounce! They shine! They look like maggi! But they’re also super sensitive (much like their owner). One uninvited touch can send those well-behaved spirals straight into Frizzville and they ain’t coming back for at least 2-3 business days.

So the best approach? Admire from a respectful distance. Compliments are always welcome — running your finger through our curls, not so much. Promise, we’ll still love you.

Rule 2: Skip the tricky questions

Curly hair doesn’t need to be ‘fixed’, straightened or explained, it’s not a perm, it’s not that much work (okay, sometimes it is), and it’s not secretly dreaming of being flat. If you’re curious, that’s totally okay! But instead of asking why it’s not straight, try something like: ‘Your curls are amazing!’ That one always makes us giggle and kick our legs.