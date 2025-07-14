5 anti-aging trends that may not be right for your skin

Sleeping well, eating clean and working out are essential to live a long and healthy life. But people often pick up anti-aging habits they see online that may not work for everyone.
1. Retinol and retinoids
Often called the gold standard in anti-aging skincare, retinol and its stronger cousins, retinoids, are used to reduce fine lines and improve skin texture.
However, they may not suit every skin type. Retinol can cause dryness, irritation, peeling, and increased sun sensitivity, particularly in those with sensitive skin, rosacea, or compromised skin barriers. It’s crucial to start with low concentrations and consult a dermatologist before adding it to your routine.
2. High-dose vitamin C serums
Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant known for brightening skin and boosting collagen production.
But serums with high concentrations, often as high as 15% to 20%, can irritate sensitive skin, leading to redness, dryness, or even breakouts.
Some skin types also react poorly to certain forms of Vitamin C like L-Ascorbic Acid. If you have sensitive skin, it’s better to opt for lower concentrations or stabilized derivatives and introduce them gradually.
3. Intermittent fasting
Intermittent fasting is touted for its anti-aging benefits, claiming to promote cellular repair and skin rejuvenation. While some studies suggest it may help with longevity, fasting can disrupt hormones, especially in women.
It can also lead to skin problems like hair thinning, dull skin, or fatigue if not done correctly. It’s best approached with the guidance of a nutritionist or healthcare professional.
4. Micro-needling and at-home devices
Micro-needling involves using multiple tiny, sterile needles to puncture the skin and cause physical trauma.
It stimulates collagen production to improve skin texture when performed by professionals. However, at-home devices often carry risks.
Improper use can lead to skin infections, scarring, or worsened skin conditions, especially for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin. DIY treatments might be tempting, but professional supervision ensures safety and effectiveness. Bleeding is uncommon, but if it occurs, you might have to stop and consult a professional.
5. Collagen supplements
You can increase collagen production by having food items like chicken bone broth, chicken and turkey, and fish. But many prefer to take supplements.
Collagen supplements have flooded the wellness market, claiming to improve skin elasticity and reduce signs of aging. Yet, their effectiveness varies from person to person.
Some people may see no visible benefit, while others might experience digestive discomfort or allergic reactions, particularly with marine-based collagen. A balanced diet rich in collagen-supporting nutrients like Vitamin C might be a safer and more reliable alternative.
