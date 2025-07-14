Beauty and Wellness

5 anti-aging trends that may not be right for your skin

Not all anti-aging trends work for every skin type. Some, like retinol, high-dose Vitamin C, fasting, micro-needling, and collagen supplements, may do more harm than good if not used with care
Some anti-aging trends, like collagen supplements, can be harmful for your health
Which of these anti-aging trends or habits have you picked up?
Sleeping well, eating clean and working out are essential to live a long and healthy life. But people often pick up anti-aging habits they see online that may not work for everyone.

Here are five popular anti-aging habits that may not work for everyone

1. Retinol and retinoids

Often called the gold standard in anti-aging skincare, retinol and its stronger cousins, retinoids, are used to reduce fine lines and improve skin texture.

However, they may not suit every skin type. Retinol can cause dryness, irritation, peeling, and increased sun sensitivity, particularly in those with sensitive skin, rosacea, or compromised skin barriers. It’s crucial to start with low concentrations and consult a dermatologist before adding it to your routine.

Retinol and retinoids may not be for everyonePinterest

2. High-dose vitamin C serums

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant known for brightening skin and boosting collagen production.

But serums with high concentrations, often as high as 15% to 20%, can irritate sensitive skin, leading to redness, dryness, or even breakouts.

Some skin types also react poorly to certain forms of Vitamin C like L-Ascorbic Acid. If you have sensitive skin, it’s better to opt for lower concentrations or stabilized derivatives and introduce them gradually.

Vitamin C serums with high concentrations, often as high as 15% to 20%, can irritate sensitive skin
Vitamin C cream and serumsPinterest

3. Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is touted for its anti-aging benefits, claiming to promote cellular repair and skin rejuvenation. While some studies suggest it may help with longevity, fasting can disrupt hormones, especially in women.

It can also lead to skin problems like hair thinning, dull skin, or fatigue if not done correctly. It’s best approached with the guidance of a nutritionist or healthcare professional.

Improper use of micro-needles on your skin can lead to skin infections
Micro-needlingPinterest

4. Micro-needling and at-home devices

Micro-needling involves using multiple tiny, sterile needles to puncture the skin and cause physical trauma.

It stimulates collagen production to improve skin texture when performed by professionals. However, at-home devices often carry risks.

Improper use can lead to skin infections, scarring, or worsened skin conditions, especially for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin. DIY treatments might be tempting, but professional supervision ensures safety and effectiveness. Bleeding is uncommon, but if it occurs, you might have to stop and consult a professional.

5. Collagen supplements

You can increase collagen production by having food items like chicken bone broth, chicken and turkey, and fish. But many prefer to take supplements.

Collagen supplements have flooded the wellness market, claiming to improve skin elasticity and reduce signs of aging. Yet, their effectiveness varies from person to person.

Some people may see no visible benefit, while others might experience digestive discomfort or allergic reactions, particularly with marine-based collagen. A balanced diet rich in collagen-supporting nutrients like Vitamin C might be a safer and more reliable alternative.

39 fabulous natural recipes for skincare
