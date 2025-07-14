5 anti-aging trends that may not be right for your skin

Sleeping well, eating clean and working out are essential to live a long and healthy life. But people often pick up anti-aging habits they see online that may not work for everyone.

Here are five popular anti-aging habits that may not work for everyone

1. Retinol and retinoids

Often called the gold standard in anti-aging skincare, retinol and its stronger cousins, retinoids, are used to reduce fine lines and improve skin texture.

However, they may not suit every skin type. Retinol can cause dryness, irritation, peeling, and increased sun sensitivity, particularly in those with sensitive skin, rosacea, or compromised skin barriers. It’s crucial to start with low concentrations and consult a dermatologist before adding it to your routine.