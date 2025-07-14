39 fabulous natural recipes for skincare

Banana hair pack-dry hair: Mash 2 bananas and 2 tsp honey and apply on hair for 30 minutes, and shampoo off for soft and shiny hair.

Banana bounce pack: Mix 6 mashed bananas, 2 eggs, 1/2 cup beer and apply on scalp and hair for 30 minutes, then shampoo off.

Tightness pack: Mix 1 whipped egg with mashed bananas, apply all over face and neck, and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash with milk and water.

Banana elbow softer: Mash 2 bananas and add 2 tsp of sugar. Rub on knees and elbows for soft, kissable skin.

Banana hand pack: Mix 2 mashed bananas, lemon juice, and 2 tsp oatmeal and apply to hands for 20 minutes. Scrub off in a rotating manner for soft, beautiful hands. Take the peel of three bananas and add 1 egg and 2 tsp of shikakai, and apply to the hair and scalp for 30 minutes. Shampoo off normally.

Potato blemish pack: Mix 1/2 of a grated potato, lemon juice, and 1 tsp of china clay into a smooth paste and apply on face. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash off with water.

Potato tightener: Grate a raw potato and squeeze out the juice. Add the juice of one lemon, and with a cotton wool pad, apply all over face and neck. Leave on till the skin becomes dry and tight, and wash off with tepid water.