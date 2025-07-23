Four salt-based wellness products that are redefining self-care in 2025

2025 has seen a surge in ritualistic self-care, where wellness isn’t just about looking good, but feeling aligned and energetically grounded. While see a raise in forest bathing, spas, therapies and more... one home trend that has taken off besides essential oils is salts! Beyond physical benefits, salts have long been used in cleansing rituals, spiritual baths and energetic protection. They blend physical care with emotional detox, offering a sense of control and calm in an overstimulated world. And if you want to begin a ritual or simply add them into your bath, here are our top recommendations from homegrown and artisanal brands!
Enriched with the purest minerals and salts, Shankara's Purifying Sea Salt Scrub comes in a sustainable glass bottle designed to exfoliate and nourish all skin types. Infusions of botanical ingredients like Neem, Fenugreek, Orange, Tapioca, Honey powder, Lemon, Multani Mitti, Barley, spices and Yucca root not only provide natural antioxidant protection but also remove dead skin cells and impurities alongside stimulating and detoxifying the skin. ₹800. Available online.
Sift through Old School Ritual's luxurious natural bath salt collection crafted to fight day stress and offer night-time calmness too. The Activating Day Salt — formulated with Himalayan Pink Salt, Coconut Oil, Essential Oil Blend, Lavender Extract and Citric Acid — when used weekly once in morning shower helps elevate your energy levels and neutralise the effect of negative energies. The age-old Aura-Cleansing Night Salt cleanses the negative aura and skin impurities while promoting a stress-free sleep. ₹1,050. Available online.
Epsom salt, Pink Himalayan salt, flowers and Essential Oils, have all been well-blended and poured in a beautiful look glass vase like bottle, ready to offer deep relaxation, energetic lightness, restored emotional balance, peaceful sleep and clarity. From home cleansing and protection to personal cleansing and energy shifts, simply sprinkle the Nytarra Aura Cleansing Salts in corners, keep a bowl by your door or add it to bath water or mop water to cleanse negativity. ₹650. Available online.
Longing different scents everyday? How about a range of refreshing and gentle natural detox therapy salts from Soulflower? Their Bath Salt Combo for Body Scrub & Tired Feet, infused with natural and undiluted essential oils and sea salt, in the refreshing aromas of various flora, act as a healing therapy. The set includes Rose Geranium, Ocean Blue, Jasmine and Lavendar that promise to detoxify, moisturise, revitalise the skin by helping with dryness, sore muscles, acne, blemishes, dark spots, scars, irritation, excessive toxins and signs of ageing. ₹599. Available online.