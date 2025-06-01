Avoid these 4 mask ingredients that can trigger breakouts if you have acne prone skin

1. Fragrance (Synthetic or Natural)- Fragrance is one of the most common causes of skin irritation and allergic reactions. Whether it’s synthetic or derived from essential oils, added fragrance can inflame the skin and exacerbate existing breakouts. It might make the product smell nice, but for acne-prone skin, fragrance can disrupt your skin barrier and lead to more blemishes.

2. Alcohol (Denatured Alcohol or SD Alcohol)- Alcohol is often used in masks to give a quick-drying or mattifying effect, but it can be incredibly drying. Stripping the skin of its natural oils can cause your sebaceous glands to go into overdrive, producing even more oil—which leads to clogged pores and more breakouts. If you see “alcohol denat” or “SD alcohol” near the top of the ingredient list, it’s best to skip that product.