Why do silk pillow cases help you get better skin and hair?

We're sure you have spotted influencers how they keeping talking about how silk and satin pillowcases, satin scrunchies, and satin or silk pillow covers are good for your hair. No, they are not exaggerating or showing off a lavish lifestyle, silk pillowcases are often touted for their benefits to both skin and hair, and there's scientific reasoning behind these claims.
Reduced friction: The smooth surface of silk causes less friction against your as skin compared to cotton or other coarser fabrics. This reduced rubbing can lead to-
Fewer sleep creases and wrinkles: Less tugging and pulling on the skin overnight may help prevent the formation of sleep lines that can eventually turn into wrinkles.
Less irritation: The gentle surface is beneficial for sensitive skin and conditions like acne, eczema, and rosacea, as it minimizes irritation.
Maintained hydration: Silk is less absorbent than cotton. This means it's less likely to draw moisture away from your skin as you sleep, helping your skin stay more hydrated and supple. This also means your skincare products are more likely to stay on your face rather than being absorbed by the pillowcase.
Hypoallergenic properties: Silk is naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, mould, and fungus, making it a cleaner sleep surface for those with allergies or sensitivities.
Temperature regulation: Silk is breathable and can help regulate temperature, keeping you cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. This can contribute to more comfortable sleep and potentially reduce sweating that can irritate the skin.
Contains amino acids: Silk contains natural proteins and 18 essential amino acids that some believe can benefit the skin by supporting skin cell metabolism and potentially having an anti-aging effect.
Reduced friction and breakage: Just as with skin, the smooth surface of silk minimizes friction on your hair. This leads to:
Less tangling and knots: Hair glides more easily over the silk, reducing the likelihood of tangles and knots forming overnight.
Less breakage and split ends: Reduced friction means less stress and pulling on the hair strands, which can minimize breakage and the development of split ends.
Maintained moisture: Silk's less absorbent nature helps your hair retain its natural oils and moisture, preventing dryness and brittleness. Cotton, on the other hand, can absorb these oils, leading to drier hair.
Reduced frizz and static: The smooth fibres of silk help to reduce static electricity buildup, which can cause frizz and flyaways. Waking up with smoother, more manageable hair is a common benefit reported by silk pillowcase users.
Extended hairstyle longevity: By reducing friction and movement that disrupts the hair, silk pillowcases can help preserve hairstyles like blowouts and curls for longer.
However, here are a few things that need to be considered.
Quality of silk: The benefits are most pronounced with high-quality, natural silk like Mulberry silk. Some "silk" pillowcases may be made of satin (a weave, not a fibre), which can offer some similar benefits like reduced friction but may not have the same moisture-retention or hypoallergenic properties as true silk.
Thread count/momme: For silk, the "momme" (mm) is a unit of weight indicating the density of the silk. Higher momme counts generally indicate a higher quality, more durable, and potentially smoother fabric. Look for momme counts between 19 and 25 for pillowcases.
Overall hair and skin health: While silk pillowcases offer numerous benefits, they are not a replacement for a good skincare and haircare routine, a healthy diet, and other lifestyle factors that contribute to overall skin and hair health.