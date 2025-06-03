Why do silk pillow cases help you get better skin and hair?

We're sure you have spotted influencers how they keeping talking about how silk and satin pillowcases, satin scrunchies, and satin or silk pillow covers are good for your hair. No, they are not exaggerating or showing off a lavish lifestyle, silk pillowcases are often touted for their benefits to both skin and hair, and there's scientific reasoning behind these claims.

Why silk pillowcases should be your go-to friend for the sake of your hair

For skin

Reduced friction: The smooth surface of silk causes less friction against your as skin compared to cotton or other coarser fabrics. This reduced rubbing can lead to-