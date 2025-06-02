Skincare expert Suparna Trikha talks men's grooming; what do men want?

I have thought about this and spoken to many men young and old. In fact, it all started when I was holding a talk for women at the International Spice Conference about 22 years ago. Our session was scheduled for an hour but in between the session, I found repeated requests from men who were in the business session. They wanted to enquire about skin and hair problems. Finally we decided to have a separate session for men and you will be surprised to know that the session for men went on for over two and a half hours!

So with repeated requests over the years from men, I will now in some of the forthcoming issues include men’s skin and hair problems as part of my column and if you feel that you could be suffering from aftershave rashes, or dryness, falling hair, oily skins, chipping nails, aching feet, hair-in-the-car issues, rough moustaches, receding hairlines, body odour, what colours to wear with what et al, well, then I would suggest instead of leaving this column only for the ladies take a peep into it once in a while, you just might find a part of yourself being reflected here very soon!