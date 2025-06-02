Shoe care: How to keep your shoes fresh this monsoon?

How many times have you or those around you twitched your nose while coming across a shoe during monsoons? Isn’t it because of the stench coming from it which disturbs the entire area around? Having muddy, unclean, and stench-filled shoes during the monsoons is a common sight. But also there are ways to take care of the shoes so that they are clean and do not have any stench emanating from them.
These six simple hacks can keep your shoes clean and odourless this monsoon
Taking care of your shoes is a must when it is rainy, damp and wet all around. The season cannot be an excuse for you to not carry on with your daily work; but it also comes with the acceptance of the fact that you will be stuck in water-logging, sewage waters, flood, and the shoes will take long to get back to their former shape. In such situations, keep these six hacks in handy that can save you from any embarrassment.
Choose it right!
First and foremost, box up your stilettos and fancy heels and take out the slippers, flats and Crocs. Made with rubber of synthetic material, these shoes are waterproof to a great extent. Leather and suede are also materials that should be avoided.
Many slippers, if you notice carefully, are made with glossy materials for the extra shine. Those too should be avoided as once wet, they have high chances of making you slip. For those who have to wear leather as part of their formal-wear in their office can try out this hack. Keep a pair of shoes and polish in your office and commute wearing crocs. Once you reach office, just change your shoes.
Cover them up
Always use an added layer of water repellent on your shoes for protection. If you must wear leather and canvas, then use a waterproof spray that would add extra protection. Shoe covers are also available which you can wrap around your shoes. Try to make sure that the covers are made with water-resistant materials. The most common are made from plastic but if you go the sustainable way, then silicone shoe covers are also available. Pro tip: always keep a few extra in your bag. You never know when you and those around you may need it during a monsoon emergency.
Keep shoes dry!
Ensure that your shoes are always dry. Wet shoes can be the home of fungi, algae, bacteria and of course the stench associated with them. Sometimes, if needed, wash the shoes and let them be under a stand fan or ceiling fan so that they dry off naturally. Often, one tries to resort to hacks like using a hair-dryer to dry off the shoes. The heat from the hair dryer does more harm than good.
You can also add in newspaper, which helps in absorbing the moisture. This is the same logic that applies to keeping new shoes in good shape and you find lots of newspaper balls stuffed inside the shoes when you open a box of new shoes. While drying your shoes, remember to take out the insoles and laces and dry them off separately. This ensures that every part of your shoe is dry and dries faster.
Clean regularly
The most common way of cleaning the shoe is using mild soaps which you may have seen your mother do often in this weather. No harsh detergents or chemical-laden cleaners should be used, otherwise, it damages the fabric of the shoe. For muddy shoes, analyse the texture. If it is wet and muddy then wash the shoe it is dry and easily removable, then you can use a brush to clean it gently.
For molds and odours, use a mixture of vinegar and water and wipe the insides of the shoe. Moreover, you may dip a cotton ball or a cotton pad in the mixture and leave it in the shoe to prevent the growth of molds or development of odours.
Store them properly
Shoes are often the most neglected part of the vanity / wardrobe. In most cases it is expected they leave the shoes outside the house, lying in exposed conditions; or they are stacked randomly inside a dark shoe cabinet. Neither of these help when it comes to shoe care during the monsoon. Shoes must be kept in a dry yet well ventilated place. They should not be packed inside the traditional shoe boxes. You may use silica gel, charcoal, even vinegar- water mixture to keep them fresh. Also, keep rotating the shoes that you wear. Don’t wear the same pair throughout the season. Let other shoes also come out of the storage and see the light of the day.
Keep bad odours away
Now what to do if your shoes already smell bad? First, do not panic, it is pretty normal during the monsoons and can be easily dealt with. Sprinkle baking soda and let it weave it magic in absorbing the stench. You may also pour in a few drops of essential oils with a fragrance of your choice which have anti-fungal and deodorising properties.