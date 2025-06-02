Shoe care: How to keep your shoes fresh this monsoon?

Taking care of your shoes is a must when it is rainy, damp and wet all around. The season cannot be an excuse for you to not carry on with your daily work; but it also comes with the acceptance of the fact that you will be stuck in water-logging, sewage waters, flood, and the shoes will take long to get back to their former shape. In such situations, keep these six hacks in handy that can save you from any embarrassment.

Choose it right!

First and foremost, box up your stilettos and fancy heels and take out the slippers, flats and Crocs. Made with rubber of synthetic material, these shoes are waterproof to a great extent. Leather and suede are also materials that should be avoided.

Many slippers, if you notice carefully, are made with glossy materials for the extra shine. Those too should be avoided as once wet, they have high chances of making you slip. For those who have to wear leather as part of their formal-wear in their office can try out this hack. Keep a pair of shoes and polish in your office and commute wearing crocs. Once you reach office, just change your shoes.

Cover them up

Always use an added layer of water repellent on your shoes for protection. If you must wear leather and canvas, then use a waterproof spray that would add extra protection. Shoe covers are also available which you can wrap around your shoes. Try to make sure that the covers are made with water-resistant materials. The most common are made from plastic but if you go the sustainable way, then silicone shoe covers are also available. Pro tip: always keep a few extra in your bag. You never know when you and those around you may need it during a monsoon emergency.