Beauty and Wellness

Monsoon beauty products that survive sweat, rain & tears

You shouldn't let the rainy season stop you from sprucing up your look for lunch dates and night outs
Monsoon beauty products that survive sweat, rain & tears
Monsoon beauty products that survive sweat, rain & tears
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Don’t let the weather dictate your makeup routine. With a few smart rainy-season do’s and don’ts, you can stay flawless no matter the forecast.

Lip stains and tinted balms

This ensures your lips look supple and retain their colour even in the heat and humidity. The balmy texture keeps your lips soft and smudge-proof, no matter how heavy the downpour outside.

Lip and cheek tints

Try a rosy lip-and-cheek tint and blend it onto the apples of her cheeks. The dual-purpose product gives you a fresh, just-pinched glow. A few dots on your lips, a quick blend, and you have a monsoon-safe, no-fuss flush.

Monsoon beauty products that survive sweat, rain & tears
Monsoon beauty products that survive sweat, rain & tears

Waterproof mascara and eyeliner

Try waterproof mascara to lengthen your brows. You can follow it with a thin line of smudge-proof eyeliner followed.

Long-wear foundation or BB cream

Opt for a lightweight, sweat-resistant BB cream to even out your skin tone without feeling sticky, and the natural finish meant no cakiness.

Don't skip your setting spray

One final step: a spritz of humidity-locking setting spray! Even if you get caught in a sudden shower, your look wouldn’t budge.

Water-resistant sunscreen

Monsoon clouds didn’t mean UV protection can be skipped. Find one that does not leave a greasy residue and reapply every few hours.

Anti-frizz hair serum

Warm up a few drops of anti-frizz serum between your palms before running them through your damp lengths.

Scalp powder

To tackle the inevitable monsoon scalp sweat, dust on some oil-absorbing scalp powder. A quick massage at the roots, your hair gets an added volume to boot.

Finally, remember to remove your makeup timely and take frequent showers and wash your face to keep your skin clean and avoid any breakouts.

Monsoon beauty products that survive sweat, rain & tears
Indoor plants that can survive the monsoon (and your neglect)
Monsoon
monsoon makeup

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com