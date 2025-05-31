Monsoon beauty products that survive sweat, rain & tears

Don’t let the weather dictate your makeup routine. With a few smart rainy-season do’s and don’ts, you can stay flawless no matter the forecast.

Lip stains and tinted balms

This ensures your lips look supple and retain their colour even in the heat and humidity. The balmy texture keeps your lips soft and smudge-proof, no matter how heavy the downpour outside.

Lip and cheek tints

Try a rosy lip-and-cheek tint and blend it onto the apples of her cheeks. The dual-purpose product gives you a fresh, just-pinched glow. A few dots on your lips, a quick blend, and you have a monsoon-safe, no-fuss flush.