Monsoon beauty products that survive sweat, rain & tears

Don’t let the weather dictate your makeup routine. With a few smart rainy-season do’s and don’ts, you can stay flawless no matter the forecast.
This ensures your lips look supple and retain their colour even in the heat and humidity. The balmy texture keeps your lips soft and smudge-proof, no matter how heavy the downpour outside.
Lip and cheek tints
Try a rosy lip-and-cheek tint and blend it onto the apples of her cheeks. The dual-purpose product gives you a fresh, just-pinched glow. A few dots on your lips, a quick blend, and you have a monsoon-safe, no-fuss flush.
Try waterproof mascara to lengthen your brows. You can follow it with a thin line of smudge-proof eyeliner followed.
Opt for a lightweight, sweat-resistant BB cream to even out your skin tone without feeling sticky, and the natural finish meant no cakiness.
One final step: a spritz of humidity-locking setting spray! Even if you get caught in a sudden shower, your look wouldn’t budge.
Monsoon clouds didn’t mean UV protection can be skipped. Find one that does not leave a greasy residue and reapply every few hours.
Warm up a few drops of anti-frizz serum between your palms before running them through your damp lengths.
To tackle the inevitable monsoon scalp sweat, dust on some oil-absorbing scalp powder. A quick massage at the roots, your hair gets an added volume to boot.
Finally, remember to remove your makeup timely and take frequent showers and wash your face to keep your skin clean and avoid any breakouts.