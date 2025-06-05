Huda Kattan reclaims 100 percent ownership of her brand, Huda Beauty

In a major power move that’s shaking up the global beauty industry, Huda Kattan has officially bought back full ownership of Huda Beauty, making it one of the rare founder-fully-owned beauty brands in the world. The announcement, effective June 2025, marks a new chapter for the cult-favourite brand known for its bold, inclusive, and innovative beauty products.
Founded in 2013 by beauty mogul and influencer Huda Kattan, Huda Beauty has grown from a personal blog to a billion-dollar global beauty powerhouse. The company had entered into a strategic partnership with TSG Consumer Partners in 2017, during which the investment firm acquired a minority stake in the brand. Eight years later, Kattan has now repurchased that equity, regaining complete control and returning the company to its independent, founder-led roots.
This transition underscores Huda Beauty’s unwavering commitment to authenticity, creativity, and community. As a fully founder-owned brand, it aims to continue breaking boundaries in the beauty space while staying true to its mission: empowering individuals to embrace their uniqueness and express themselves through makeup.
“Taking back full ownership of Huda Beauty is a deeply very important moment for me,” said Huda Kattan. “It says that while many of us dreamers have visions that we are told are too big or not possible to do alone, in actuality, you have all the power you need to change the world yourself! This brand was built on passion, creativity, and a desire to challenge the beauty industry. As we step into this new chapter, I’m more committed than ever to pushing boundaries, staying true to our roots, and showing up for our incredible community every step of the way.”