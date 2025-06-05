Huda Kattan reclaims 100 percent ownership of her brand, Huda Beauty

This transition underscores Huda Beauty’s unwavering commitment to authenticity, creativity, and community. As a fully founder-owned brand, it aims to continue breaking boundaries in the beauty space while staying true to its mission: empowering individuals to embrace their uniqueness and express themselves through makeup.

“Taking back full ownership of Huda Beauty is a deeply very important moment for me,” said Huda Kattan. “It says that while many of us dreamers have visions that we are told are too big or not possible to do alone, in actuality, you have all the power you need to change the world yourself! This brand was built on passion, creativity, and a desire to challenge the beauty industry. As we step into this new chapter, I’m more committed than ever to pushing boundaries, staying true to our roots, and showing up for our incredible community every step of the way.”