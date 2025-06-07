Kim Basinger’s beauty secrets at 71: How discipline and self-care keep her radiant

Sun protection is one of her key beauty pillars. “Kim has always been religious about sun care,” the source added. “She never steps outside without a large hat and layers of SPF. She credits staying out of the sun for her glowing skin even now.”

Basinger’s beauty influence extends to the next generation. Her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, 29, has spoken about the lessons she’s learned from her mom: everything from applying lipstick to choosing cruelty-free beauty brands. “My mom only let me buy products that weren’t tested on animals,” Ireland said in an interview in 2017.

Ireland also called Kim her ultimate beauty and style inspiration, especially recalling her mother’s looks from the ’80s and ’90s. “She loved bold lip colours and dramatic eye makeup with purple shadow and that signature Twiggy mascara on her bottom lashes,” she shared.