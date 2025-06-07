Kim Basinger’s beauty secrets at 71: How discipline and self-care keep her radiant
Kim Basinger is glowing at 71 — and according to those close to her, it’s all thanks to her unwavering commitment to health and self-care.
The Oscar-winning actress, known for her roles in L.A. Confidential and The Natural, has followed a strict vegan lifestyle for decades.
Kim tries to stick to a vegan diet with little to no sugar
“Kim is incredibly disciplined about her health and appearance,” a source said. “She sticks to a clean, plant-based diet, no processed foods, no sugar, and she rarely drinks alcohol.”
Her daily routine is just as mindful. Mornings begin with stretching, light yoga, and long nature walks to keep both her body and mind in top form. Hydration is another priority — she drinks plenty of water and avoids caffeine entirely.
Sun protection is one of her key beauty pillars. “Kim has always been religious about sun care,” the source added. “She never steps outside without a large hat and layers of SPF. She credits staying out of the sun for her glowing skin even now.”
Basinger’s beauty influence extends to the next generation. Her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, 29, has spoken about the lessons she’s learned from her mom: everything from applying lipstick to choosing cruelty-free beauty brands. “My mom only let me buy products that weren’t tested on animals,” Ireland said in an interview in 2017.
Ireland also called Kim her ultimate beauty and style inspiration, especially recalling her mother’s looks from the ’80s and ’90s. “She loved bold lip colours and dramatic eye makeup with purple shadow and that signature Twiggy mascara on her bottom lashes,” she shared.
Now a grandmother to Ireland’s daughter, Holland, Kim seems to be embracing this new chapter with the same grace she’s brought to her Hollywood career.
“I won’t lie, motherhood is overwhelming at times, but overall, it’s been beautiful,” Ireland wrote on Instagram in late 2023. “Spending time with my daughter has been so much fun.”
With her blend of discipline, timeless style, and dedication to wellness, Kim Basinger continues to be an icon, proving that age is just a number when it comes to beauty and self-care.