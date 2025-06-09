Here are three vaastu tips you should know about entrances

Your front door is more than a doorway; in vaastu shastra it’s an energetic doorway. Based on this ancient Indian architecture and design science, the main entrance is the point at which cosmic energy flows into your home affecting the health and happiness of its occupants. If you want to balance your house here are three key Vaastu tips related to entrances that you need to know.

Unlock good vibes: Try these vaastu tips your home’s entrance needs

To begin with the direction of your primary entrance is most important. Vaastu consultants strongly suggest entrances that face north east, north or east. These directions are auspicious and usher in positive energy health and prosperity. A north-east facing door for example is thought to draw spiritual development and illumination. In contrast steer clear of entrances that face south west or south east since these may result in problems and adverse influences. If your present entrance is in an unfavorable direction don’t lose hope; proper placement of mirrors plants or certain Vaastu symbols can counteract unfavorable influence.

Secondly, the principal door has to be the biggest and most visible door of the house. It should open inside and preferably constructed of excellent quality wood signifying resilience and stability. Steel doors should be avoided because they tend to drag in negative energy. Make sure that the entrance is properly lit clean and unobstructed. Dirtiness around the primary door could hinder the passage of positive energy. Placing a nameplate or lucky symbols such as om or swastika can even give it an additional boost of positive vibes.

Last but not least, keeping the surrounding area around the door clean dust-free and free of cobwebs is important. Decorate with healthy plants particularly those with soft leaves such as money plants or basil. Steer clear of thorny plants or cacti. A well-maintained threshold is also essential; a high threshold is said to keep out negative energy. By simply adhering to these simple Vaastu rules you can turn your home’s entrance into an aduit of positive energy creating peace prosperity and happiness within your dwelling.