Ahead of Global Wellness Day 2025, we bring you four luxury hotels hosting holiday and health retreats

From the Maldives and the Himalayas to Mumbai and the lush outskirts of Bengaluru, luxury meets mindfulness this Global Wellness Day. As the world pauses to prioritise health, happiness and holistic living, these four luxurious hotels are transforming travel into a rejuvenating journey. Whether it’s a sun-soaked island escape or a mountain hideaway, each retreat blends bespoke wellness experiences with indulgent hospitality, inviting you to reset, recharge and rediscover balance.
This Global Wellness Day, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is making waves with a special programme led by India's leading aqua fitness expert, Rajni Maker. From June 14 to 18, guests can reconnect through water-based wellness experiences, set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives' largest pool. Inspired by the global theme #ReconnectMagenta, Rajni's joyful aquatic workouts promise to be both energising and transformative.
Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, Bengaluru, announces its transformative Heal Your Gut Retreat, set to run from June 20 to 22. This immersive three-day programme is designed by expert naturopaths to support digestive health and overall well-being. Targeting concerns such as hyperacidity, hypoacidity, IBS, constipation, indigestion and acid reflux, the retreat offers a holistic and natural approach to restoring gut balance in a serene, wellness-focused environment.
At The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, the Global Wellness Day on June 14 begins before the world wakes, with a sunrise yoga session. By evening, the pace drops further, into the hush of a sound healing ceremony. Later, a small ritual awaits in your room, a lavender-scented offering to rest. It’s part of Westin’s ‘Sleep Well’ philosophy.
This June, discover a deeper sense of balance at The St. Regis Spa, where bespoke wellness is more than a moment- it's a curated journey at The St. Regis Mumbai. Introducing The St. Regis Spa's debut collaboration with SRMD Yoga, where guests will experience inner stillness through guided sessions that go beyond the mat. On June 14, the event is Tai Chi-inspired yoga flow awakens prana, followed by a soothing gong bath to release stagnation and restore balance through breath, movement and stillness. Discover your Ayurvedic constitution and practice yoga aligned with your dosha - Vata, Pitta or Kapha, using asanas and breathwork on June 21. Experience the healing magic of Indian ragas through vocal toning, mantra and rhythmic tabla, activating your inner voice and calming the nervous system through therapeutic sounds on June 28.