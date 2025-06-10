Ahead of Global Wellness Day 2025, we bring you four luxury hotels hosting holiday and health retreats

This June, discover a deeper sense of balance at The St. Regis Spa, where bespoke wellness is more than a moment- it's a curated journey at The St. Regis Mumbai. Introducing The St. Regis Spa's debut collaboration with SRMD Yoga, where guests will experience inner stillness through guided sessions that go beyond the mat. On June 14, the event is Tai Chi-inspired yoga flow awakens prana, followed by a soothing gong bath to release stagnation and restore balance through breath, movement and stillness. Discover your Ayurvedic constitution and practice yoga aligned with your dosha - Vata, Pitta or Kapha, using asanas and breathwork on June 21. Experience the healing magic of Indian ragas through vocal toning, mantra and rhythmic tabla, activating your inner voice and calming the nervous system through therapeutic sounds on June 28.