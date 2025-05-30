Global Wellness Month: Ailafushi in the Maldives to host a Menopause Retreat

This June, nestled within the tranquil islands of the Maldives, Oblu Xperience Ailafushi (a fully inclusive resort) has designed a special programme for women titled The Art of Graceful Change — a soulful, four-night menopause retreat crafted by Ele|Na (a luxury spa and wellness outlet in the Maldives). Running from June 5 to 9, here midlife is celebrated not as a decline, but as an awakening, a threshold to wisdom, vitality and self-possession.
Set against turquoise waters and whispering palms, this intimate sanctuary reimagines the Maldivian idyll not just as a postcard-perfect escape, but as a sacred space for inner reconnection, where the rhythms of nature mirror the rhythms of a woman’s evolving body and soul; and as curator Heidi Grimwood puts it, “The Maldives is undeniably synonymous with luxury and romance — but it’s also a sanctuary of serenity and natural healing… menopause is a profound life stage that deserves reverence… it’s not about escapism — it’s about returning to yourself, with elegance and confidence.”
Offerings of the Menopause Retreat
Drawing from a blend of ancient wisdoms and contemporary science, the retreat blends Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP) and the gentle, unhurried cadence of Maldivian life — from locally inspired coconut shell massages that ground the body in island earthiness to the salt-kissed ocean breeze that soothes the nervous system, each detail is attuned to midlife needs.
Think workshops rooted in the seven-year cycles of TCM, gua sha and meridian mapping to realign energy and hormonal balance all paired with gutfriendly, plant-based cuisine that ensures guests feel light, clear and energised. “We also host intimate discussions, creative expression sessions and of course, restorative wellness therapies,” she adds.
The retreat includes a fashion show!
Additionally, there will also be an introduction to functional breathing techniques that aid sleep and ease anxiety, gently guiding participants into deep restoration. NLP sessions will unlock emotional clarity, helping each woman reframe her internal dialogue and face change with grace, resilience and joy. The retreat concludes with a designer and stylist leading a style embodiment session, where silhouette and colour become tools of personal storytelling.
“The experience culminates with a fashion show, where each guest shall walk in her most radiant form. Being surrounded by nature helps guests drop out of their minds and into their bodies. The stillness supports emotional recalibration, while the visual and auditory serenity of the sea naturally soothes anxiety and enhances sleep. It’s not just a backdrop — it’s an active catalyst for renewal and reconnection,” she shares.