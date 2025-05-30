Global Wellness Month: Ailafushi in the Maldives to host a Menopause Retreat

This June, nestled within the tranquil islands of the Maldives, Oblu Xperience Ailafushi (a fully inclusive resort) has designed a special programme for women titled The Art of Graceful Change — a soulful, four-night menopause retreat crafted by Ele|Na (a luxury spa and wellness outlet in the Maldives). Running from June 5 to 9, here midlife is celebrated not as a decline, but as an awakening, a threshold to wisdom, vitality and self-possession.

Set against turquoise waters and whispering palms, this intimate sanctuary reimagines the Maldivian idyll not just as a postcard-perfect escape, but as a sacred space for inner reconnection, where the rhythms of nature mirror the rhythms of a woman’s evolving body and soul; and as curator Heidi Grimwood puts it, “The Maldives is undeniably synonymous with luxury and romance — but it’s also a sanctuary of serenity and natural healing… menopause is a profound life stage that deserves reverence… it’s not about escapism — it’s about returning to yourself, with elegance and confidence.”