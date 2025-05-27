This luxurious Kovalam property to host a sound healing retreat!

Holistic well-being

The programme offers a quiet yet potent path to wellness, where ancient sound healing techniques and nature-based therapies converge within a setting of luxurious herit age living. More than just a retreat, Whispers of Earth is a call to pause, reflect and realign. Over the course of four days, participants will engage in guided vocal practices, mindful breathing exercises and meditative silences — all woven together to improve sleep quality and awaken a deeper connection to the self.

Rooted in Niraamaya’s philosophy of holistic well-being, the retreat exemplifies its commitment to offering transformative wellness escapes. Limited slots ensure an intimate environment, encouraging personalised attention and a gentle immersion into the healing process. With its globally recognised spa and wellness centre, signature Ayurvedic therapies and thoughtful hospitality, Niraamaya continues to blend luxury with purpose. The retreat underscores the brand’s ethos — celebrating wellness through bespoke service, sustainability and a deep connection to nature.