Travelling to Paris: Here are 5 things to avoid

Bonjour, fellow adventures. Are you planning your trip to Paris? We'll make sure you sidestep the classic pitfalls that would avoid your faux pas what at the beautiful, yet busy, bustling city. Here’s a cheat sheet we curated to avoid rookie mistakes and savour every croissant-soaked in hot chocolate, sunset-drenched moment.

Things to not do when in Paris

Overpacking

Take it from us, you cannot drag a heavy suitcase in Paris over 200-year-old cobblestones. Pack light, stylish, and functional, and think about pieces that you style and wear in different ways. Comfortable shoes are non-negotiable, may be a cute pair of heels, or a pair of chic white sneakers.

Don't skip on basic greetings

You don’t really have to be fluent in French, but the basics matter a lot here. A simple wish of “Bonjour” when entering shops or “Merci” after receiving help makes you not just polite, but human. Do not forget to always greet the staff before asking a question—it changes everything.

Visiting only the Big 5 and missing the real Paris

Yes, Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and Notre-Dame are more than spectacular—but Paris also has other Pinteresty corners, sleepy courtyards, and hidden gardens. Dedicate a day to just wander without a plan, and unleash the magic that lies within the place. guaranteed.

Not booking tickets in advance, big NO NO!

Want to avoid queue at top museums and monuments at Paris. O, of course you must. Save yourself hours of standing and book skip-the-line tickets for museums like the Louvre and the Musée d’Orsay. You now what's even better? Getting time-slot reservations.

Don't assume that all cafés are sit-down restaurants

In Paris cafés, you go to the counter to pay unless the waiter brings you the bill. Waiting around forever will only frustrate you and the staff. Thus, the locals suggest to learn the café rhythm... order, linger, and then politely request “L’addition, s’il vous plaît.”