Reef-safe sunscreens: Do they really benefit the environment?

Reef-safe sunscreens are often helpful in protecting the coral reefs as compared to the degradation caused by the harmful chemicals present in the regular sunscreens.

Mineral based

Regular sunscreens contain octinoxate, homosalate, etc, which damages corals and leads to coral bleaching, marine pollution and also affects the reproduction, growth and food chain in the marine ecosystems. In contrast, reef-safe sunscreens have mineral constituents which cause less harm to the environment as opposed to the chemical compositions in the regular ones. Non-nano compounds like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide can be consciously applied. The word non-nano here signifies particle sizes which cannot be absorbed by the coral reefs, and hence do not cause them any damage.

Bio-degradable

The bio-degradable formula which goes in the making of these reef-friendly sunscreens ensures that the product absorbs in the environment and does not cause any harm to it. It is a manifestation of the principle, what is made with nature, goes back to nature.

Solves part problem

Being conscious of the coral reefs and their conservation and applying reef-safe sunscreen is the least individuals can do to protect the environment. In case you are not confident of applying reef-safe sunscreens you may also look towards rash guards which keeps you body heat and sun protected and minimizes use of sunscreen altogether.