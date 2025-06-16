Beauty and Wellness

Reef-safe sunscreens: Do they really benefit the environment?

Are reef-safe sunscreens better than regular sunscreens in protecting you and the environment?
Often when you ask around, take cues from guides or look up on the net regarding what to pack during your beach vacation or more specifically during coral tourism, you may have come across reef-safe sunscreens. While sunscreens are a must in the hot and sunny weather around the beaches, it is also important to apply sunscreens which do not cause any harm to the already depleting nature of the corals.

How are reef-safe sunscreens different from regular sunscreens?

Reef-safe sunscreens are often helpful in protecting the coral reefs as compared to the degradation caused by the harmful chemicals present in the regular sunscreens.

Mineral based

Regular sunscreens contain octinoxate, homosalate, etc, which damages corals and leads to coral bleaching, marine pollution and also affects the reproduction, growth and food chain in the marine ecosystems. In contrast, reef-safe sunscreens have mineral constituents which cause less harm to the environment as opposed to the chemical compositions in the regular ones. Non-nano compounds like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide can be consciously applied. The word non-nano here signifies particle sizes which cannot be absorbed by the coral reefs, and hence do not cause them any damage.

Bio-degradable

The bio-degradable formula which goes in the making of these reef-friendly sunscreens ensures that the product absorbs in the environment and does not cause any harm to it. It is a manifestation of the principle, what is made with nature, goes back to nature.

Solves part problem

Being conscious of the coral reefs and their conservation and applying reef-safe sunscreen is the least individuals can do to protect the environment. In case you are not confident of applying reef-safe sunscreens you may also look towards rash guards which keeps you body heat and sun protected and minimizes use of sunscreen altogether.

4 ways to de-puff your face instantly
Quick tips to choose the right reef-safe sunscreens for yourself
How do you choose reef-safe sunscreens?

Pro-tip, sunscreen packages do not always label in bold that they are reef-safe. So, you have to minutely pay attention to the ingredients used in the making of the sunscreens. Any product made with non-nano zinc oxide or titanium dioxide can be applied without second thoughts. Any sunscreens which have oxybenzone or octinoxate in their make have harmful chemicals in them and must be absolutely avoided. While reef-safe sunscreens do not explicitly have it on their labels, you can search for biodegradable or eco-friendly ones. Moreover, since you will be exposed to water for the best of your time outside during a beach vacation, water –resistant sunscreens are a must.

