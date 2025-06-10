Secrets to a long-lasting base in sticky heat

When the humidity rises, keeping your makeup base flawless can feel like a losing battle. Sweat, oil, and moisture in the air can easily melt even the most carefully applied foundation. But with the right techniques and products, it’s possible to maintain a fresh, shine-free face all day. Here are the secrets to making your base last—even in the stickiest heat.
Start with a clean, oil-free canvas- Always begin with a gentle cleanser that removes excess oil and sweat. Follow it up with a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer. This step preps your skin without overloading it with product, helping your base stick better.
Use a mattifying primer- A good primer is key in humid conditions. Opt for a mattifying or pore-filling primer that grips foundation and controls oil production. Focus on your T-zone, where most sweat and shine tend to appear.
Choose the right foundation- Lightweight, long-wear, and oil-free foundations are your best bet in humid climates. Avoid heavy cream formulas that can slide off or clog pores. Consider switching to a tinted moisturizer or a powder foundation for extra breathability.
Apply in thin layers- Instead of slathering on product, build your base in light layers. This helps everything set better and reduces the chances of creasing or melting. Use a damp beauty sponge for a more seamless, sweat-resistant finish.
Set strategically- Translucent powder is your best friend. Press it into your skin with a puff or sponge to lock everything in place. Focus on areas prone to oiliness. For extra staying power, finish with a setting spray that’s designed to be sweat- or humidity-resistant.
Blot, don’t cake- Carry blotting papers to absorb excess oil throughout the day. Avoid layering on more powder, which can lead to a cakey look.