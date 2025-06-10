Secrets to a long-lasting base in sticky heat

Start with a clean, oil-free canvas- Always begin with a gentle cleanser that removes excess oil and sweat. Follow it up with a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer. This step preps your skin without overloading it with product, helping your base stick better.

Use a mattifying primer- A good primer is key in humid conditions. Opt for a mattifying or pore-filling primer that grips foundation and controls oil production. Focus on your T-zone, where most sweat and shine tend to appear.

Choose the right foundation- Lightweight, long-wear, and oil-free foundations are your best bet in humid climates. Avoid heavy cream formulas that can slide off or clog pores. Consider switching to a tinted moisturizer or a powder foundation for extra breathability.