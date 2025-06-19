Monsoon Survival Hacks: Feeling sleepy during the pitter-patter, what can you do about it?

Have you ever noticed that it becomes very difficult to concentrate on work or house chores during the rainy season because you are always sleepy, no matter what time of the day? And while this is dismissed as fun in most cases, blaming the weather and the cold and chilly winds, it is actually an impact of the environment- biological set-up.
With the sunlight gone, your melatonin levels reach the roof making you sleep. Sunlight is responsible for the regulated production of melatonin, a hormone which is known to control the sleep and wake cycle. Since during the monsoon, the sun plays a peek-a-boo, the melatonin level rises and it makes you feel sleepy. Moreover, the cold and chilled winds that brush your face and body, makes it relax. This relaxation gives the brain a cue to feel calm and pushes you towards a mood to unwind. With the recent understanding of the white noise effect which is nothing but the sound of the rainwater hitting the ground, people have become conscious to the fact that this sound has a very soothing effect on an individual, often making them feel drowsy. The fall in air pressure also decrease the intake of oxygen levels, which may not be consciously understood. But this phenomenon also contributes to the fatigue and sleepiness that you often feel during the season.
How to stay awake during the monsoons?
If you body is close to giving up and you are always feeling lethargic and sleepy, here are some hacks you can try to boost your mood instantly.
Feel the air
Open the windows and doors not only for proper ventilation but also to get the light that enters through them. You can also have light therapy lamps around the house or the desk or your cosy corner. It is also recommended that you get out of the house for a short walk everyday and spend some time with nature.
Energise your body
Keep your body active with some form of exercise. You can either do full fledged yoga or a short indoor exercise session with light stretching and lifting. This will not only do away with the fatigue and energise your body but will also help in circulation and keep the calories in check.
No C’s
Carbohydrate is known to be primary sleep inducing agent. As they say in Bengal – bhaat ghoom – which corresponds to the sleep (ghoom) induced by eating a belly full of rice (bhaat). To decrease your sleepiness, either do portion control of rice or opt for an alternative. Moreover, limit your caffeine content as it can harm your body.
Most of the time you fall asleep because the brain passes sleep indicators. To prevent that, keep your brain active and engaged in different activities like solving puzzles, working, listening to a new podcast, peppy music, playing indoor mentally-stimulating games, reading a book etc.
Create a routine
The classic cliché does have a weight! Create a routine for yourself and stick to it. Add in some minutes of powernap or an hour of napping but do not exceed the time limit given to it. This fulfills the body’s demands and also energies you to work with double concentration thereafter.
