Monsoon Survival Hacks: Feeling sleepy during the pitter-patter, what can you do about it?

How to stay awake during the monsoons?

If you body is close to giving up and you are always feeling lethargic and sleepy, here are some hacks you can try to boost your mood instantly.

Feel the air

Open the windows and doors not only for proper ventilation but also to get the light that enters through them. You can also have light therapy lamps around the house or the desk or your cosy corner. It is also recommended that you get out of the house for a short walk everyday and spend some time with nature.

Energise your body

Keep your body active with some form of exercise. You can either do full fledged yoga or a short indoor exercise session with light stretching and lifting. This will not only do away with the fatigue and energise your body but will also help in circulation and keep the calories in check.