Five easy natural remedies for dark armpits

Your cute sleeveless blouse beckons you, but your dark armpits are making you too self-conscious to wear them. So, you decide to ditch it for some other shirt that covers your pits.

But, it doesn't have to be this way. Simple kitchen ingredients and natural remedies can help brighten your underarms over time, when used consistently.

Here are five effective ways to lighten your armpits naturally

Vaseline and rice bran oil

This duo acts as a moisturizing and brightening powerhouse. Vaseline locks in moisture and helps repair skin, while rice bran oil is rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, which help improve skin tone and reduce pigmentation.

Mix a small amount of Vaseline with a few drops of rice bran oil. Massage into your underarms and leave it on overnight for best results.

Besan (gram flour) paste

Besan is a traditional remedy for skin brightening. When mixed with other natural ingredients, it acts as a gentle exfoliant and helps remove dead skin cells.

Mix 1 tablespoon of besan (gram flour) with a pinch of turmeric and enough yogurt or milk to form a paste. Apply to your underarms, let it dry for 10–15 minutes, and rinse off with lukewarm water. Use 2–3 times a week.

Lemon and potato juice

Both lemon and potato are known for their natural bleaching properties. Lemon acts as an exfoliator and antibacterial agent, while potato juice gently lightens pigmentation.

Rub a lemon slice on your armpits for a few minutes, then rinse off. You can mix lemon juice with honey to hydrate your skin.

For a gentler option, grate a potato and squeeze out the juice. Apply this juice to your underarms, leave it for 10–15 minutes, then wash off. You can also use thin potato slices directly.