You must carry this product while travelling to stay clean and fresh

If you travel often, there’s one underrated product that can help you stay fresh and germ-free throughout your journey: hypochlorous acid spray.

What is hypochlorous acid spray?

Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) is a naturally occurring compound produced by our white blood cells to fight bacteria and inflammation. Scientists have harnessed this gentle yet powerful ingredient into spray form, making it a non-toxic, skin-safe disinfectant perfect for travel use.

Here’s why this multipurpose spray deserves a spot in your travel bag:

It fights germs without the sting

Unlike alcohol-based sanitizers, hypochlorous acid is non-irritating and safe to use on hands, face, and even open skin. It effectively kills germs, bacteria, and viruses without drying out your skin.

It neutralises odor

If you’re on the move for long hours or find yourself feeling less-than-fresh, a quick spritz can help eliminate body odor or musty smells, leaving you feeling cleaner instantly.

It soothes skin irritation

From insect bites to post-shaving bumps, hypochlorous spray can double as a gentle skin soother, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

It is great for surface disinfection

Use it to disinfect airplane tray tables, hotel remote controls, public toilets, or even your phone, without carrying around harsh chemical wipes.

It is easy to carry

Available in compact, TSA-approved bottles, it’s easy to toss into your handbag, backpack, or even pocket for quick access.