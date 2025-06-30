The natural way to tackle flu symptoms

Influenza is as deadly today as it was in 1918 when the Spanish flu killed over 20 million people worldwide. The following precautions will go a long way in easing the situation.

• Be a home bird – This is a highly contagious disease, and one must avoid crowded areas, avoid closed shopping malls, cinema houses, stuffy restaurants if you can, avoid travelling in aircraft and air-conditioned trains as the flu virus can very easily spread in such areas.

• Avoid vices – Smoking and alcohol should be avoided at all costs, as this weakens your immune system. Instead, try and take lots of warm fluids like hot water with lemon and honey, which is high in Vitamin C this will boost your immunity levels and also help soothe the sore throat. Take three to four glasses a day. Also, have warm, fresh soups and broths.

• Rest – This is a time to rest both your body and mind. Read, watch TV, listen to some soothing music, or just let your body sleep. Avoid taking on too much, and work should be at last on your list of dos.

• Monsoon effect – Wet, humid areas and too much exposure to them increase your risk of infection. Avoid damp areas and being wet, and stay in clean, dry surroundings.

• Drink healthy, eat right – Drink plenty of warm water, fresh juices, soups to keep yourself well hydrated. You can sip on those teas made from peppermint, cloves, aniseed, black pepper, and ginger. These are both stimulating and comforting, depending on the manner in which they are made, and always soothing. Eat healthy and light, and be sure to include lots of greens and fresh fruits, and salads. Many a time, what is the core inhibitor to eat soft fruits like daily yoghurt, papaya, rice, chikki, bananas, and apples?