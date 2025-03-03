Game-changing products for flawless skin and lashes

Ready to elevate your beauty game? From voluminous lashes to radiant, flawless skin, we’ve rounded up 10 beauty must-haves that are set to transform your routine in 2025. These game-changers will not only boost your confidence but also leave you glowing from head to toe. Whether you’re a makeup enthusiast or skincare lover, these top picks are your ticket to flawless beauty. Let’s dive in.
Say hello to the world’s first certified natural pearl-infused Ayurvedic Jewel Kohl. The Ratnavalli collection from Soultree combines ancient Ayurvedic ingredients with the brilliance of natural gemstones. With six gorgeous shades inspired by precious gems, each kohl not only gives you bold, mesmerising colour but nourishes and rejuvenates the delicate skin around your eyes with organic ghee and Bhimseni camphor.
Price on request. Available online.
Say goodbye to acne with this Ayurvedic and eco-friendly Acnefree Serum from Vedic Pride. Enriched with potent herbal ingredients, this product doesn’t just target pimples—it nourishes your entire face, helping you achieve clear, blemish-free skin naturally. With nano and plant stem cell technologies, it’s a beauty treatment and a step towards sustainable skincare all in one!
Priced at Rs 1,000. Available online.
Looking for lashes that go beyond? The KIKO Milano Volume and Definition Top Coat Mascara is here to give you the boldest, most dramatic lashes. It doubles the volume of your mascara, leaving you with perfectly separated lashes that are free from clumps. Whether you’re finishing off your everyday look or amping up your glamour game, this mascara top coat is the must-have accessory for your lashes.
Priced at Rs 850. Available online.
Luxury haircare just got an upgrade! The iconic Elixir Ultime from Keratase is now reimagined as an oil-in-serum formula. Get 2X shinier hair, 96-hour anti-frizz protection, and heat protection up to 230°C. This silky serum hydrates, softens, and keeps split ends at bay. Plus, its captivating fragrance makes your hair care routine feel like an indulgent ritual every day.
Price on request. Available online.
Say goodbye to tired, dull eyes with M.A.C’s Hyper Real Serumizer. This 360° brightening eye treatment works wonders on dark circles, puffiness, and texture. It hydrates, tightens, and smoothes the delicate eye area, giving you refreshed, luminous eyes in no time. With a blend of Japanese peony extract, niacinamide, and Vitamin C, this is the eye serum of your dreams.
Priced at Rs 6,500. Available online.
For a flawless, long-lasting finish, PAC Cosmetics Matte Touch Compact Powder is your go-to! With a lightweight formula that’s sweat and melt-proof, this powder provides medium to high coverage without looking cakey. Plus, it controls excess oil and ensures a smooth, natural finish—perfect for touch-ups on the go.
Priced at Rs 645. Available online.
Unleash your senses with Secret Alchemist’s TEASE—a luxurious blend of lavender, neroli, ylang ylang, sandalwood, and frankincense. This sensual blend boosts your confidence and adds an extra layer of magic to your romantic moments.
Price on request. Available online.
Experience the future of skincare with The Ordinary’s Growth Factors 15% Solution. Packed with biomimetic peptides, this serum enhances skin regeneration, firming, lifting, and smoothing over time. Designed for firm, youthful-looking skin, this serum brings cutting-edge science to your beauty routine without breaking the bank!
Price on request. Available online.
Plump and juicy lips in a click? Too Faced has got you covered with their Lip Injection Extreme Plumping Juicy Clicks. These lip glosses not only provide intense hydration but also deliver a pop of sheer-to-medium colour. Available in seven gorgeous shades, including the crowd favourite, Don’t Be Chai, these glosses will have your lips feeling and looking plump all day long.
Priced at Rs 2,200. Available online.