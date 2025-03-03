Game-changing products for flawless skin and lashes

Looking for lashes that go beyond? The KIKO Milano Volume and Definition Top Coat Mascara is here to give you the boldest, most dramatic lashes. It doubles the volume of your mascara, leaving you with perfectly separated lashes that are free from clumps. Whether you’re finishing off your everyday look or amping up your glamour game, this mascara top coat is the must-have accessory for your lashes.

Priced at Rs 850. Available online.