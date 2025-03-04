Pre-bridal skincare routine must include these things

Every bride envisions herself as the epitome of elegance on her wedding day — radiant, flawless, and breathtaking. After all, this is the day when all eyes are on her, and she deserves nothing less than perfection!

In the whirlwind of wedding preparations, skincare takes centre stage, as brides leave no stone unturned to achieve that coveted bridal glow. To make sure your skin looks luminous and picture-perfect, a well-structured pre-bridal skincare routine is a must. Here are the essentials every bride should swear by.

1) Deep Hydration – I cannot stress this enough! Drink loads of water, sip on refreshing coconut water, and let hydrating serums work their magic. Your skin will thank you with that natural, dewy glow.

2) Gentle Exfoliation – The last thing you want is dull, tired-looking skin. A mild exfoliant (think oats and honey or a gentle AHA serum) will keep your skin fresh, smooth, and wedding-ready.

3) Bridal Facials & Treatments – I found that monthly facials tailored to my skin type worked wonders. Whether it’s a gold facial for extra radiance or a hydrating treatment to plump up the skin, a little professional touch can elevate your glow game.

4) DIY Ubtan Magic – If you love natural remedies, an ubtan made of turmeric, chickpea flour, and rosewater will be your best friend. It brightens, evens out skin tone, and makes you feel pampered — just like a queen.