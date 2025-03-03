Here’s how you can stay happy and healthy in the summer season

The summer season is fast approaching, and the rising temperatures are already making their presence felt. As we adapt to the changing weather, it’s essential to go beyond just shielding ourselves from the scorching sun. From staying hydrated to making smart lifestyle choices, several factors play a crucial role in ensuring our well-being during this time.

Protecting ourselves from excessive heat exposure is just the beginning. Our diet, skincare routine, daily activities, and even sleep patterns need adjustments to cope with the seasonal shift. Light, breathable clothing, a balanced intake of cooling foods, and mindful hydration can make all the difference.

Embracing these small yet effective changes can help us enjoy the season while staying refreshed, healthy, and energised. Here’s everything you need to keep in mind for a happy and healthy summer ahead.

1) Protect your skin – Skincare is essential year-round, but even more so during summer when the sun’s harsh rays can take a toll on your skin. Apply sunscreen generously, even on cloudy days, to shield yourself from harmful UV rays. Opt for a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses for added protection, and choose breathable fabrics like cotton and linen to keep cool and prevent irritation.

2) Stay hydrated – This is non-negotiable—staying hydrated is crucial during the summer months! Drink plenty of water throughout the day, no matter what. Opt for hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and citrus fruits, and include refreshing drinks like coconut water and fresh juices to replenish lost fluids.