Here’s how you can stay happy and healthy in the summer season

The summer season is fast approaching, and the rising temperatures are already making their presence felt. As we adapt to the changing weather, it’s essential to go beyond just shielding ourselves from the scorching sun. From staying hydrated to making smart lifestyle choices, several factors play a crucial role in ensuring our well-being during this time.
Protecting ourselves from excessive heat exposure is just the beginning. Our diet, skincare routine, daily activities, and even sleep patterns need adjustments to cope with the seasonal shift. Light, breathable clothing, a balanced intake of cooling foods, and mindful hydration can make all the difference.
Embracing these small yet effective changes can help us enjoy the season while staying refreshed, healthy, and energised. Here’s everything you need to keep in mind for a happy and healthy summer ahead.
1) Protect your skin – Skincare is essential year-round, but even more so during summer when the sun’s harsh rays can take a toll on your skin. Apply sunscreen generously, even on cloudy days, to shield yourself from harmful UV rays. Opt for a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses for added protection, and choose breathable fabrics like cotton and linen to keep cool and prevent irritation.
2) Stay hydrated – This is non-negotiable—staying hydrated is crucial during the summer months! Drink plenty of water throughout the day, no matter what. Opt for hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and citrus fruits, and include refreshing drinks like coconut water and fresh juices to replenish lost fluids.
3) Eat light food – Summer calls for a lighter, more refreshing diet to keep your body cool and energized. Prioritise fresh fruits, salads, and yoghurt-based dishes that aid digestion and prevent bloating. Traditional Indian summer staples like buttermilk (chaas), raw mango drinks (aam panna), and cooling curries like lauki sabzi (bottle gourd) or cucumber raita can work wonders in beating the heat. Opt for home-cooked, easily digestible meals to stay light and refreshed throughout the season.
4) Take care of yourself - Summer is not just about beating the heat; it’s also about feeling good from within. Engage in activities that bring you joy—whether it’s reading a book, listening to your favorite music, pursuing a hobby, or spending quality time with loved ones. Make self-care a priority by practicing mindfulness, getting enough rest, and avoiding unnecessary stress.
5) Go for a vacation – Last but not the least, if possible, take a short trip to the hills, beaches, or nature retreats for a relaxing summer break.