Discover a skincare and wellness experience at Mumbai this weekend

Explore a weekend dedicated to skincare, wellness, and self-care at Skin Affair. Featuring over 20 skincare brands, the event offers a chance to discover products, treatments, and expert insights tailored to your needs.

What can you expect at SkinAffair?

Attendees can take part in 15+ hands-on DIY activities, workshops, and engaging conversations designed to inspire creativity and self-expression.

A blend of beauty, learning, and entertainment, Skin Affair offers a space to unwind and explore the latest in skincare and wellness.