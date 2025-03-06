Get your gifting game right for this International Women's Day

Here's a quick guide to get the women in your lives some amazing gift this International Women's Day. From beauty and skincare to nutritional secrets of staying fit, and even stationeries for the booklover or idea jotter, you would find them all below.
For that perfect glow, Quench’s All-in-One De-tan Kit is the best gift that can be given. Not only can women use it to quickly get ready for their special date but also will find it useful later on for all the wedding appearances. This kit helps the skin to brighten, hydrate, and refresh. Its 2-in-1 scrub helps in exfoliating the skin, while the Vitamic C infused toner helps in making the skin more radiant. The Instaglow Sheet Mask also helps the skin get a desired glow in just 20 minutes and leaves it feeling fresh for a long time. The Ultra Light SPF 50+ sunscreen is the last step of the kit which helps in protecting the skin from all the harsh rays. Available online. Price: Rs 1396.
With the goodness of ingredients like Cherry, rice, water, glycolic acid and vegan cellulose, Light up Beauty’s Sunrise face scrub is another product that every woman should have in their kitty. It helps in removing dead cells, unclogs pores, and restores radiance. The scrub also contains Vitamin C which keeps the skin healthy and hydrated from inside while de-tanning and reducing pore masks on the outside. Available online. Price Rs 499.
Make the special woman in your life look resplendent with this Albeli Luxe’s sunset orange ombre shade co-ord set. Not only are co-ord sets highly in trend, but also looks very fashionable and works well for an indo-western look. The highlight of this set is its statement embroidery which enhances the look. That apart, the glass stones, glass beads, sequins all add to give a glamorous look. One can easily pull off cocktail parties to beach weddings or even daytime festiva occasions like haldi in this outfit. Available online. Price Rs 22,055.
If you have been waiting to say the lines of your life for a long time, what better a day than Women’s Day to make it official. And when the news goes official, it has to be done with a ring! Check out this exquisite piece from Candere by Kalyan Jewellers. This delicate diamond –studded bow has intertwining bands which make it a special piece to own. It’s a reflection of femininity and elegance and every girl deserves to own one! Available online. Price on request.
One can never go wrong when it comes to choosing a gift for a woman if it is meant to be a perfume. Check out Fonzie Folksy’s O’live, which with its sweet floral notes and a fresh tang of citrus makes it the perfect gift for the occasion. This luxury fragrance has notes of citrus, fresh grapefruit, magnolia blooms, amber and soft wood which leaves you feeling fresh for a long time. Available online. Price: Rs 4299.
If you have a woman in your life who loves to write, take notes, scribble and jot down ideas all the time, then Gilli Dreams has got you covered. Their latest luxury notebook drop Garden of Hearts is a fusion of flowers like jasmine, tuberose, bougainvillea motifs along with a delicate lattice design. The design itself is a tribute to Indian spirituality and devotion coupled with elegance and class. The notebooks are handcrafted in Italy and made with Italian paper and European leather which accounts for its fine artistry. Available online. Price Rs 6900.
For all the women who are conscious of taking care of their health and would not want to engage in a cheat meal anytime sooner, the Rasayanam Amla Juice is the perfect gift for Women’s Day. Made with the finest amla available , this cold pressed juice is packed with Vitamic C and nutrition which helps in having a radiant skin, good hair, good eye-sight and cleanses the body from inside. Available online. Price Rs 349.