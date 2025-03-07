Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here’s your weekly oracle guidance for March 7–13

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

This is a crucial time in your life; you need to work smart rather than work hard. Ask your guardian angels for helpful people to lighten your load. Working too many hours and trying too hard to please others can cause health issues. Release yourself from burdensome situations. Many of you will move into their dream home after hardships in the past. Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Enjoy the accolades and praise you receive. Within the next week, you will be required to move quickly and choose logic over emotions while making a decision. The changes are going to be sudden but in your favour. The universe will once again give you the opportunity to start all over again. Move on with the blessings of the divine and loved ones. Lucky colours: Lavender, purple

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This is your lucky week. New resources of money, time, and support are on the cards. A change in job or a promotion is also foreseen. Consider an alternative approach and surround yourself with wise teachers or gurus. The divine guardians will amplify your blessings. You are a team player, and this is a great time for personal growth in your career. Lucky colours: Golden, fuchsia pink

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

This week is all about surrendering to the divine. You shall be involved in many charitable practices, and this is also the time to take action for a great cause. You shall be guided towards the journey that is meant for your highest good. Financial success is guaranteed to those who have mastered the art of saving wisely. Lucky colour: Bright green

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

The wonderful ideas in your head need to be presented in a professional manner. Do not allow bumps on the road to hinder your progress. Your plans will work out very well. Professional and financial success is guaranteed. Use your resources wisely for further investments. Your dreams will become a reality. Lucky colours: Dark green, sea blue

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

You have the gift of passion, opportunity, and inspiration. These gifts are coming straight from heaven as your guardian angels are watching over you. This is the chance to do something amazing. An exciting new challenge is coming into your life very soon. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Lucky colours: Royal blue, teak brown

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

ou are an old soul; you know exactly what to do with your life. This is the time for your career rather than relationships. You can manifest the life you want; what you need will magically appear. New beginnings await those who have the willingness to shed all inhibitions and release the past. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Relocation and travelling is on the cards. Lucky colours: Orange, gold

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

he universe is giving you yet another chance to reset, rewind, and restart. Starting a new life with the love of your family and the blessings of the divine is a gift from the universe. Do not give up on those you love. You may be required to make some crucial decisions that will come only from objective needs during this time. With the healing energy, make your choices wisely. Lucky colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Monitor your health as your body, mind, and soul need more sleep or rest. All the answers to your questions will come through meditation. Your power can intimidate many around you. Do not give up and do not give in. Be like a fearless lioness who knows what’s best for her and her child. Awards, promotions, or scholarships are on the cards. Lucky colours: Rust orange, grey, black, and silver.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Ensure your chakras are aligned and your body, mind, and soul are completely detoxified. Be clear on what you want, and then take action accordingly. Keep your eyes on the big picture. Your experience will lead to great success, and your genuine concern for others will not go unnoticed. Be more fearless and outgoing; stand up for what you believe in. Lucky colour: Rainbow

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

You can resolve any challenge, provided you withdraw from the drama of others. Have patience with yourself and those around you. Stability and efficiency are going to be the two main pillars of strength this week for you. A higher authority will give you their unwavering support. Wisdom and objectivity are very important at this time. Lucky colours: White, beige, light golden

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Your intuitive insights are going to be highly beneficial during this time. Your dreams are going to be fulfilled. The love for beautiful things like a new watch, car, phone, or an expensive piece of jewellery is a gift that you shall be rewarding yourself. Detox your emotions, as it is imperative during this week. Lucky colours: Brown, aqua blue