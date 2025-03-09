Why Gen Z is rediscovering grandma’s coconut oil routine

For decades, hair oiling was a quiet, almost secret ritual—passed down through generations, whispered in kitchens, and massaged into scalps by knowing hands. But post 2020, it’s no longer just a South Asian or Middle Eastern beauty tradition; it’s a global movement. From TikTok tutorials of ‘clean girl aesthetic’ to luxury hair care launches, hair oiling has gone mainstream, and Gen Z is at the helm of its revival.
Grandmothers have long touted the magic of coconut, amla, and castor oil for strength, shine, and growth. But what was once dismissed as ‘too greasy’ or ‘too heavy’ is now the backbone of the ‘clean girl aesthetic’, a movement that champions natural beauty, minimalism, and effortless radiance. The same slick-back buns and glassy hair that define this aesthetic owe their gleam to what South Asian and Middle Eastern families have been practicing for centuries.
Hair oiling is no longer confined to homemade mixtures and DIY masks. The West has discovered it—repackaged, rebranded, and priced at a premium. High-end brands now sell ‘hair elixirs’ and ‘serum oils’ boasting exotic ingredients that many households have always had stocked in their kitchens. Rosemary oil, argan oil, and cold-pressed coconut oil have become cult favourites, with influencers raving about their benefits for scalp health and hair growth. The trend isn’t just aesthetic—it’s functional, merging self-care with science-backed benefits.
But just a decade ago, oiled hair was anything but trendy. Many South Asian girls recall being bullied in school for having ‘greasy’ hair, shamed for a practice that was an integral part of their culture. What was once mocked as unkempt or ‘too ethnic’ is now being celebrated—often without acknowledging those who endured ridicule for it. The irony isn’t lost on those who were once made to feel out of place for embracing the very traditions now hailed as revolutionary. The slick-back bun—once reserved for ballet dancers and corporate boardrooms—has become the go-to style for models, celebrities, and influencers who embrace the ‘just oiled’ look. TikTok users flaunt their ‘scalp oiling routines’ as a badge of honour, proving that wellness and beauty are now one and the same.
As beauty trends continue cycling through nostalgia and reinvention, hair oiling is here to stay. Whether through luxury oils or budget-friendly kitchen staples, Gen Z’s embrace of this age-old practice shows how beauty standards keep shifting each decade. Grandma’s coconut oil jar? Turns out, she was ahead of the curve all along.