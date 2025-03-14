Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here’s your weekly oracle guidance for March 14–20

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

Monitor your energy from the evil eye. Review all your details before proceeding ahead. Joy will come only through spiritual growth. Be a light to others. For those who have had a troublesome past in terms of relationships, there is hope in the future. If you wish to reconsider and reconcile with your partner, then this is the time to do so. Lucky colour: Lime yellow

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

This is not the time to fight; rather, this is the time to reconcile. It will be better if you just make a decision rather than overanalysing a problem. There is a great amount of paperwork awaiting you. Enhance your knowledge and skills, as you shall need them in the future. Make use of your powers at this time. Choose logic over emotions Lucky colours: Sky blue, teal green

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

There is so much to accomplish, so make a detailed plan. You are being watched over by your guardian angel. If you are worried about your future, then it is about time you release the past. You will grow from this situation as time heals all wounds. The wheel of fortune is going to favour you. New beginnings and an end to delays are on the cards. Lucky colour: Purple

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

For those who have been fighting for justice for yourself and for others, do not give up now. Prosperity will come only through voice planning; it is time for you to take the next step. Optimistic planning will turn out as expected. Overseas travel or overseas relocation is on the cards. This is also the time for you to monitor your health. Lucky colours: Brown, beige

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

With determination and selfcontrol, you have achieved great success. There is a huge career advancement with great appreciation coming from all corners. You deserve to pamper yourself, so do not worry about the expenses. Your dreams are getting fulfilled due to your hard work. The love for beautiful things in life will keep you motivated. Lucky colours: Red, navy blue

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Do what gives you joy. Those who are wishing to pursue their careers in social media, theatre, movies, YouTube modelling or content writing, this is a good time for you. A dream of yours is going to get manifested this week, so believe in yourself over others. Balance your karmas. Lucky colours: White, light pink, black

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

You are in a safe and secure space. You have invested wisely in the past, both in your personal life and professional life. Have patience and wait for the harvest. You can manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear, so choose your wishes wisely. Financial abundance and new resources of support are coming your way. Lucky colours: Salmon, lavender

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

You are free from the past. Make a courageous choice to change your situation. Emotions can blur your decision-making power. There are people who wish to be associated with you and help you get over the past. A new deep emotional experience is on the cards. A picnic or a trip to a beachside resort is foreseen. You need to detox, your body, mind, and soul. Lucky colours: Aquamarine, brown, fluorescent orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Invest in relationships wisely. Review your progress and make plans for your future now. For those who have been contemplating marriage, this is a good time for you to consider the proposal in hand. New resources of financial abundance are on the cards. This is also the time to stay away from controversies. Show immense patience with your temperament. Lucky colours: Bronze, rust, beige

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

A short trip to a resort or spa with the people you love will keep you in high spirits. In the coming weeks, you will have ample reasons to celebrate life. There will be a happy announcement regarding relationship. Everything in life happens for a reason, so release any sense of regret and embrace the opportunity for happiness. Search for the silver lining. Lucky colours: Grey, white, royal blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Ask your angels for helpful people to lighten your load. Working too many hours and trying too hard to please others can make you unwell. Help is nearby, provided you ask for it. It is safe to trust the people entering your life. Stand up for what you believe in and have confidence. Claim your personal power as you have rightfully earned it. Lucky colours: Pista green, orange

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

You need to detox your body, mind, and soul. You shall make some important decisions, and it is time for you to move quickly. Choose logic over emotions, as the changes are going to be sudden . Release the past, as there is an enriching future ahead. Forgive those who have caused you grief and welcome an enriching future. Lucky colours: Sunset yellow, white, royal blue