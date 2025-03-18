What does the perfect morning routine look like?

Let’s be real—mornings can be rough. Your alarm blares like a fire drill, you hit snooze way too many times and before you know it, you’re running out the door with half-brushed hair and coffee spilling down your shirt. (We’ve all been there.) But imagine a morning where you actually feel awake, refreshed and ready to conquer the day—sounds like a dream, right? Well, it’s totally possible! Here’s the ultimate, fun, and non-boring morning routine to turn you into a morning person (or at least make mornings less awful).

Crafting the perfect morning routine: Small changes, big impact

A good morning routine isn’t about how productive you can be as soon as you wake up! It’s about the little things you do to make sure you’re productive throughout the day. Here are a few tips to build a routine that’s not just productive but effortlessly aesthetic, because, let’s be real, we all want that Pinterest-worthy, “I-have-my-life-together” vibe.

Our rule number one of an upgraded morning routine? Ditch the snooze button. It’s a trap and you know it. The extra ten minutes of sleep is only going to make you sleepier. You enter into another 90-minute REM cycle that you can’t complete. Instead place your phone far away, cruel we know but it works. Bonus points if you wake up to calming music instead of a heart-attack-inducing siren.