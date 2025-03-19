5 home-made tan removal hacks to remember this summer

Worried about using chemicals to remove your summer tans? Head over to your kitchen and find these basic supplies which will help you regain your skin’s natural glow in the summer months.

Tomato Pulp

Rich in antioxidants, tomato pulp has been a crowd favourite home-remedy for tan removal for ages. It is the perfect choice for those who have sensitive skin. You apply tomato pulp on your face and or tanned parts for 10 – 15 minutes before washing it off. However you need to give it time to work for at least 3-4 days before you start noticing the changes.