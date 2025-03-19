5 home-made tan removal hacks to remember this summer

Have you come from a beach vacation this summer with a tanned body? Long hours of working outdoors are giving you a tan on your face that you want to get rid of? Here are some simple kitchen ingredients which can help in tan removal. Being natural ingredients they are perfect for sensitive skin, have loads of nutrients for the skin and allow it to de-pigment itself and breathe during the harsh and humid summers.
Tomato Pulp
Rich in antioxidants, tomato pulp has been a crowd favourite home-remedy for tan removal for ages. It is the perfect choice for those who have sensitive skin. You apply tomato pulp on your face and or tanned parts for 10 – 15 minutes before washing it off. However you need to give it time to work for at least 3-4 days before you start noticing the changes.
Potato Juice
Take a potato and wash it well. Grate the potato and squeeze the juice. Apply this directly on your skin and leave it for 15-20 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. This can be repeated often for better results. Potato has a natural element called Catecholase which helps in lightening the skin and removing the tan.
Yoghurt
When you do take out a jar of freshly made yoghurt to eat the next time, you may also set some aside to apply on the tanned areas of your body. Yoghurt contains lactic acid which helps moisturising and brightening the skin naturally.
Papaya
Not only is this fruit helpful in keeping fit during the summer months, the enzyme papain in the fruit helps in lightening your skin and removing tan as well. All you need to do is make a paste/ pulp from papaya pieces and apply it for 15-20 minutes on all the areas that have been tanned. This helps in reviving moisture through hydration, soothes the skin of any irritation, brightens the skin due to its natural vitamins and re-instates the skins natural glow.
Honey + Lemon
Perhaps the most common way of removing tan is through a mixture of honey and lemon and applying it on the tanned parts of the body for 15-20 minutes before washing it off. While lemon with its citric acid displays bleaching properties, Vitamin C and a natural astringent; honey on the other hand helps in moisturising, brightening, and soothing the skin.