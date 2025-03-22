Why is everyone obsessed with ice baths—should you try it?

It was about a year ago when our social media feed was flooded with people plunging into tubs of ice water like it’s some sort of extreme sport. While we thought the trend had died down, it seems like people are once again jumping on this freezing bandwagon. Your first question might be “just why” and your second one might be “Should I try this?” Ice baths, once reserved for elite athletes and daredevil biohackers, are now the coolest (literally) wellness trend. From boosting recovery to skyrocketing energy levels, ice baths claim to do it all— but is dunking yourself in freezing water like Jack Dawson really worth the hype? Let’s break it down.
What’s the big deal?
Imagine willingly stepping into a bath so cold it makes your very soul question all your life choices. That’s an ice bath, sounds delightful right? Typically ranging between 10–15°C, this practice is believed to reduce muscle soreness, improve circulation, and even boost mental resilience. Some fans swear by the post-plunge high, thanks to the surge of endorphins that comes with shocking your body with the coldest temperature known to man. Others, like wellness guru Wim Hof (aka ‘The Iceman’), claim that cold exposure strengthens the immune system, improves sleep and even reduces stress.
The benefits— are they legit?
Faster muscle recovery: Ice baths reduce inflammation and muscle soreness, which is why athletes swear by them after intense workouts.
Boosts circulation and immunity: The cold triggers blood vessels to constrict, then expand once you warm up, improving circulation and potentially strengthening your immune system.
Mood and energy boost: Cold exposure floods your body with endorphins, making you feel more awake, alert and surprisingly happy (we’re confused too)
Mental toughness training: Sitting in freezing water is no joke. Ice baths teach you to control your breathing, push through discomfort and build resilience.
The downsides, because nothing is perfect
It’s really, really cold: Obvious but worth mentioning in case you think it’s not that cold. If you’re not mentally prepared, it can feel like a mild form of torture.
Not for everyone: If you have heart conditions, high blood pressure or respiratory issues, ice baths can be risky. Always best to consult a doctor first.
Temporary benefits: While ice baths reduce inflammation, they can also slow down muscle growth if done too often, as inflammation is part of the recovery process
Should you try it?
If you love a challenge, ice baths can be a game-changer for your energy levels and recovery. But if the thought of freezing your toes off makes you shiver, maybe start with cold showers before diving in (literally)