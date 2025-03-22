Why is everyone obsessed with ice baths—should you try it?

The benefits— are they legit?

Faster muscle recovery: Ice baths reduce inflammation and muscle soreness, which is why athletes swear by them after intense workouts.

Boosts circulation and immunity: The cold triggers blood vessels to constrict, then expand once you warm up, improving circulation and potentially strengthening your immune system.

Mood and energy boost: Cold exposure floods your body with endorphins, making you feel more awake, alert and surprisingly happy (we’re confused too)

Mental toughness training: Sitting in freezing water is no joke. Ice baths teach you to control your breathing, push through discomfort and build resilience.

The downsides, because nothing is perfect

It’s really, really cold: Obvious but worth mentioning in case you think it’s not that cold. If you’re not mentally prepared, it can feel like a mild form of torture.

Not for everyone: If you have heart conditions, high blood pressure or respiratory issues, ice baths can be risky. Always best to consult a doctor first.

Temporary benefits: While ice baths reduce inflammation, they can also slow down muscle growth if done too often, as inflammation is part of the recovery process

Should you try it?

If you love a challenge, ice baths can be a game-changer for your energy levels and recovery. But if the thought of freezing your toes off makes you shiver, maybe start with cold showers before diving in (literally)