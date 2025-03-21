What does your sleep position say about you and your health?

Have you ever wondered if the way you sleep is helping or hurting your body? Whether you’re a starfish sprawler, a fetal position cuddler or a stomach snoozer, your go-to position can actually impact your health in surprising ways! Let’s break it down — because how you sleep might explain why wake up feeling amazing or like you wrestled a crocodile in your dreams (spoiler alert: you didn’t win)
The side sleeper
You love comfort above all else! Sleeping on your side (especially your left) can improve digestion, reduce snoring and even boost heart health. It’s also the best position for pregnant women and those struggling with acid reflux! The downside? It can lead to wrinkles and shoulder pain over time. A way to combat this is to hug a pillow to keep your spine aligned.
The back sleeper
Ah, the back sleeper—graceful, poised and (probably) wrinkle free. Sleeping on your back keeps your spine in a neutral position, reducing back and neck pain (score not sore!) It’s also great for preventing acid reflux. However it’s not so great if you’re a snorer. If you wake up feeling like Darth Vader, try elevating your head with a pillow to keep your airways open (having the high ground is always better, Anakin)
The stomach sleeper
How does it feel being a rare breed? Only about 7 per cent of people prefer sleeping on their stomachs. While it might help with snoring, it’s usually bad news for your neck and spine, leaving you sore in the morning. But if you still want to be a rebel, sleeping with a thinner pillow (or no pillow at all) can help reduce strain on your neck.
The starfish
All we can say is that you’re living your best life. This postion helps reduce pressure points and prevents acid reflux. But like other back sleepers, you might snore more and you might wake up to your partner on the floor because someone takes up too much space on the bed (we're not naming anyone here.)
So,what’s the best sleep position?
There’s no one perfect way to sleep, but side sleeping is generally the healthiest. It’s great for digestion, heart health and reduces snoring. Back sleeping is a close second, especially for spinal support. Stomach sleeping might need to be saved for an occasional nap.