5 benefits of having hibiscus water in your glass

One of the emerging summer drinks for all the health conscious individuals is the hibiscus water. While hibiscus flower is seen in abundance but the idea of drinking hibiscus water is fairly new. One can either infuse the flower petals overnight in cold water and strain it or place them in boiled water and strain it later to get hibiscus water. In both cases the water will have turned slightly reddish drawing in from the colour of the flower and experts say that the taste has a slight tartness to it.
What is hibiscus water and why should you be adding it to your diet?
Strange as it may sound, this hibiscus water which can very well be made at home has several health benefits. If you are looking to better your metabolism or get rid of the spots in your skin or trying to opt for a conscious lifestyle to lose weight, in all these cases and more, hibiscus water may be of great help to you.
Balanced hydration
In summers it is very important to keep your body hydration balanced. One must drink lots of water but also other liquids work to maintain the water level. Hibiscus water can be consumed as regular water only during the summer to keep you hydrated and refreshed throughout the scorching day.
Stress Reliever
Hibiscus water with its refreshing taste and soothing power is said to calm your nerves and senses and relieve you of stress, albeit for a while. It is a great choice to accompany a good conversation or a quiet reading session.
Let the liver live
Certain studies suggest that hibiscus water has two ways of keeping your liver health in check. One, because of its ability to process fat and sugar it helps in reducing fat build-up which in regular case affects the liver badly. Two, it helps to keep the liver toxin-free.
Skin quality check
With high levels of antioxidants, it helps in giving a natural glow to the skin. It can, over time, also help in reducing ageing signs and wrinkles making the skin look smoother and beautiful. Hibiscus water also has the ability to induce the production of collagens for healthier skin.
Lose the calories
If you are looking for alternative and newer measures to lose your weight then hibiscus water can be a good alternative to bring under your radar. With its metabolism-balancing ability coupled with the possibility of regulating body fats and sugar levels, it keeps a good check on body weight.