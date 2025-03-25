Beauty and Wellness

Choosing the right SPF: What you need to know

Whether you prefer a mineral or chemical sunscreen, the key is finding one you’ll actually use
The biggest debate? Mineral vs. chemical sunscreens
Sunscreen is the ultimate non-negotiable in any skincare routine, but with so many options on the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. The biggest debate? Mineral vs. chemical sunscreens. Both offer UV protection, but they work differently and have their own pros and cons. So, which one is better for your skin? 

Mineral Sunscreen: The physical barrier

Also known as physical sunscreen, mineral SPF uses natural ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to create a protective shield on the skin that reflects UV rays.

Pros: 

  • Provides immediate protection (no wait time needed).

  • Less likely to cause irritation, making it ideal for sensitive skin.

  • Reef-safe options available (free from harmful chemicals like oxybenzone).

  • Offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays.

Cons:

  • Can leave a white cast, especially on darker skin tones.

  • Tends to be thicker and harder to blend.

  • May require frequent reapplication, especially in water.

Chemical Sunscreen: The Absorber

Chemical sunscreens contain active ingredients like avobenzone, octinoxate, and oxybenzone, which absorb UV rays and convert them into heat before releasing them from the skin.

Pros:

  • Lightweight and blends seamlessly, making it ideal for everyday wear.

  • No white cast, which is great for all skin tones.

  • Water-resistant formulas last longer during outdoor activities.

Cons:

  • Takes about 15–20 minutes to activate after application.

  • Can cause irritation or allergic reactions, especially for sensitive skin.

  • Some ingredients have been linked to environmental concerns (like coral reef damage).

Which one should you choose?

The best sunscreen depends on your skin type, lifestyle, and personal preferences: Mineral sunscreen is a safer bet for sensitive or acne-prone skin and is generally considered safer for kids and more environmentally friendly. For deeper skin tones or a seamless finish, chemical sunscreen blends better and often offers better water resistance.

