The effortless ghost waves hair trend is the lazy girl’s best friend

If you’ve ever wanted that perfectly undone-but-polished look without spending hours with a curling iron, say hello to ‘ghost waves’—the biggest hair trend of 2025. This low-maintenance, barely-there wave is already making waves (pun intended) in celebrity circles and on social media, proving that sometimes, less really is more.

What are ghost waves?

Ghost waves are the ultimate lazy-girl hairstyle—subtle, barely-there waves that add just enough movement to the hair without looking too styled. Softer than traditional beach waves but looser than curls, they create an effortless, breezy texture that looks like you casually woke up with perfect hair. The best part? They require minimal heat styling and can be achieved with braiding, air-drying, or a quick run-through with a flat iron.